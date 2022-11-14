NASA, Meta and Three Tech Shops Collaborate to Bring Artemis I Moon Launch in Real Time VR to Global Audiences

Video streaming and the metaverse are converging to carry immersive live images of a moon launch to viewers worldwide.

The collaboration centers on NASA’s Artemis program, which aims to return humans to the moon for the first time in 50 years. Visuals of the program’s Nov. 15 launch – albeit without people on board – were made available for viewing by a global audience in real time via video streaming.

With the shoot stating just before midnight, Eastern Time, images and sound of the Artemis liftoff were simulcast in ultra-high-definition to Meta Horizon Worlds venues (part of Meta Platforms, formerly Facebook) as well as the Space Explorers Facebook page. Full 360-degree streaming platforms were also available via 5G in various locations and planetarium domes worldwide.

Meta Horizon Worlds is a free app designed to be experienced on Meta Quest VR headsets.

The undertaking was made possible by Emmy-winning Montreal-based VR shop Felix & Paul Studios with technical support from cloud-based streaming collaboration outfit MeetMo.io and aerospace photography expert FlightLine Films, which provided up-close footage from multiple cameras strategically placed around the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Working together, the three companies created an up-close, realistic viewing experience.

The event marks the first time any space launch has been available to view across the globe in an ultra-high-resolution 8K live broadcast.

“Humanity’s deep space exploration came to an end with the final NASA Apollo mission in December of 1972,” said Michael Mansouri, MeetMo.io CEO. “Today, we are developing new content creation and distribution methods that can bring viewers experiences in ways not possible just a few short years ago.”

MeetMo.io chief technology officer Johan Romero added that the platform, in this case, “enables real-time assembly and the distribution of content across multiple platforms such as immersive domes or movie theaters, AR/VR devices, social media channels and live broadcasts.”