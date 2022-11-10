‘Halloween Ends’ Scores Peacock Its Nielsen Streaming Top 10 Debut

Peacock made its streaming top 10 debut on Nielsen’s rankings during the Oct. 10-16 viewing window with “Halloween Ends.” The Jamie Lee Curtis-led thriller, which serves as the 13th film in the iconic “Halloween” franchise, ranked at No. 8 on the overall list (TV and film) with 717 million minutes viewed in its first three days on the streaming service. The movie was simultaneously released both in theaters and on the streaming service on Oct. 14. The title sits at No. 1 on Nielsen’s movie list.

Ryan Murphy’s success continues to expand as both “The Watcher” and “Monster” remain in the top 3 spots. The mystery series based on a New York Magazine article took the No. 1 slot on the overall titles list with 2.36 billion minutes viewed in its first three days of availability on Netflix. If “The Watcher” follows the same trend as Murphy’s previously released series, it’s presumable that the drama will remain in Nielsen’s Top 10 rankings for weeks to come.

The Jeffrey Dahmer biopic starring Evan Peters came in at No. 3 scoring another week with over 1 billion viewing minutes. In its fourth week on the overall chart, the series earned 1.1 billion minutes watched – still an impressive figure, despite the slight drop from the previous week’s 2.3 billion minutes recorded.

Amazon Prime’s “Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power” moved up in the rankings to No. 2 during the recorded week with 1.1 billion minutes viewed following the release of episode 8. The number brings the series another win above HBO’s “House of the Dragon,” which landed at No. 4 on the chart with 960 million minutes viewed on HBO Max after premiering episode 9.

These are not perfect comparisons since the two shows air on different schedules and in different formats. Nielsen has the ability to measure U.S. viewing of “The Rings of Power” with its third-party streaming rankings because the show lives exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, while an estimated one-third of “House of the Dragon” viewers remain uncounted on the chart thanks to the HBO’s cable airings. “House of the Dragon” episodes, on the other hand, are available for all of Nielsen’s streaming window since the show airs on Sundays and receive the additional boost of new episodes airing at the end of each window. “The Rings of Power” episodes are released on Fridays, meaning they’re only available for the second half of the window.

“The Blacklist” joins the streaming list in fifth place with 906 million minutes viewed after Season 9 of the drama was added to Netflix last month, almost a full year after the season aired on NBC.

Elsewhere on the chart was “The Midnight Club” (867 million), “Cocomelon” (723 million), “Luckiest Girl Alive” (696 million) and “NCIS” (663 million).

See Nielsen’s newest Top 10 streaming rankings below, with overall streaming titles for Oct. 10-16 first, followed by original streaming titles, acquired titles and then films.

More to come…