Netflix Top 10: ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 5 Crosses 95 Million Hours Viewed as ‘The Crown’ Rises to No. 3

“Cobra Kai” is still kicking at the top of Netflix’s Top 10 list following its Season 5 premiere on Sept. 9. During the Sept. 12-Sept. 18 viewing window, the show scored 95.6 million hours viewed –– which is still a high note despite its drop from the prior week’s astounding 107 million hours watched.

Sliding in at No. 2 is Season 2 of “Fate: The Winx Saga.” The new installment debuted on the streaming service on Sept. 16, raking in 49 million hours watched in its first three days of availability. Season 1 of “The Crown” continued its reign on the list, moving up to the third spot with 40.8 million hours viewed, while Season 2 of the series entered the list with 16.7 million hours viewed.

“The Imperfects” slipped to fourth place in its first full week of watching, despite gaining viewership. The series garnered 35 million hours watched last week. The sci-fi drama earned 24 million hours during the previous week after its Sept. 8 release.

Limited series “Devil in Ohio” received a significant drop in last week’s rankings, falling to No. 5 on the Top 10. The show earned 29.3 million hours viewed during the viewing window as opposed to its previously recorded 70.8 million hours watched in the Sept. 5-Sept. 11 window.

Elsewhere on the list was limited series “Sins of Our Mother” (24.4 million), “Love is Blind” Season 2 (14.4 million), “Stranger Things” Season 4 (13.5 million) and “The Sandman” Season 1 (12.2 million).

On the Non-English TV side, Season 1 of “Narco-Saints” sits at the top of the rankings with 62.7 million hours viewed after its Sept. 9 premiere, putting an end to “Extraordinary Attorney Woo’s” seven-week reign.

“Diary of a Gigolo” Season 1 trailed behind the Korean drama at No. 2, earning 34.4 million hours watched in its first complete week of availability. “El Rey, Vicente Fernández” entered the rankings last week, sitting at the third spot on the list following its first five days of availability. The series recorded 22.7 million hours viewed.

“Extraordinary Attorney Woo” came in fourth on the list, drawing 22 million hours viewed in its 11th week in Netflix’s Top 10.

Rounding out the list was “Young Lady and Gentleman” (18.5 million), “High Heat” Season 1 (16.2 million), limited series “The Lørenskog Disappearance” (16 million), “Cyberpunk: Edgerunners” Season 1 (14.9), “Little Women” Season 1 (13 million), “Alchemy of Souls” Season 1 (10.89 million).

See Netflix’s Top 10 lists for the week of Sept. 12-Sept. 18 below, beginning with English-language series and followed by non-English-language TV shows, English-language movies and then non-English-language movies.