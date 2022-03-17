HBO Max Releases ‘The Flight Attendant’ Season 2 Trailer, Sets April Premiere Date

HBO Max has released a teaser trailer for “The Flight Attendant” Season 2, which is set to be premiere on the streamer April 21. “The Flight Attendant” follows Cassie Bowden (Kaley Cuoco), a flight attendant struggling with alcoholism who finds herself in an endless chain of near-death, high-finance and high-tech situations.

In Season 1 of the comedy-thriller, Cassie wakes up after partying with a rich passenger (Michiel Huisman), only to find him murdered. With no memory of what happened the night before, Cassie’s quest is to solve the murder — while trying to exonerate herself — but she gets entangled in numerous, extreme complications. At the end, Cassie sets out to make different choices for herself and her loved ones, including her brother (T.R. Knight).

The trailer for Season 2 offers a glimpse into this different life — as Cassie, still a flight attendant, appears to attend AA meetings after moving to L.A. with a new part-time job, while starting a relationship with a “great guy.”

“I’ve been making better choices,” says Cassie in the trailer. “I kinda feel like I’m turning into this whole new person.”

The official Season 2 synopsis from HBO Max reads: “Cassie Bowden (Cuoco) is living her best sober life in Los Angeles while moonlighting as a CIA asset in her spare time. But when an overseas assignment leads her to inadvertently witness a murder, she becomes entangled in another international intrigue. The season filmed in Los Angeles, Berlin and Reykjavik.”

Season 2 is also set to dive further into Cassie’s tumultuous childhood. New episodes will introduce Cassie’s estranged mother (Sharon Stone), who, after a lifetime of dealing with Cassie’s alcoholism, wants to keep distance from her daughter.

In addition to Cuoco, Stone and Knight, Season 2 will also star returning series regulars Zosia Mamet, Griffin Matthews, Deniz Akdeniz and Rosie Perez — as well as new series regulars Mo McRae, Callie Hernandez and JJ Soria. Guest stars include the returning Audrey Grace Marshall, as well as new cast members Alanna Ubach, Cheryl Hines, Jessie Ennis, Mae Martin, Margaret Cho, Santiago Cabrera and Shohreh Aghdashloo.

The first two episodes of “The Flight Attendant” Season 2 will premiere April 21. The eight-episode season continues with two new episodes on April 28, followed by one episode weekly concluding May 26.