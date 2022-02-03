Apple TV Plus Sets May Launch For ‘Tehran’ Season 2 With Glenn Close

Apple TV Plus has set a May 6 premiere date for the second season of Israeli-produced International Emmy Award-winning global espionage thriller “Tehran.”

The new season stars Glenn Close, who appears in the first-look teaser image, and Niv Sultan, who returns as Mossad agent Tamar Rabinyan, as well as Shaun Toub and Shervin Alenabi. The series will debut with the first two episodes, followed by new weekly installments each Friday during its eight-episode season through June 17.

The complete first season of “Tehran” is now streaming alongside an expanding slate of Apple Originals from all over the world.

“Tehran” was the first non-English language series to be released on Apple’s streaming service in September 2021 after it bought international distribution rights shortly after the show’s original debut in Israel in June 2020. The Hebrew and Persian-language geopolitical thriller tells the story of Mossad agent Tamar Rabinyan (Niv Sultan), who goes undercover on a mission in the titular Iranian capital. Sultan is joined by cast members Shaun Toub, Navid Negahban, Shervin Alenabi, Liraz Charhi and Menashe Noy.

The series is created by Moshe Zonder, Dana Eden and Maor Kohn, and directed by Daniel Syrkin.

Omri Shenhar serves as writer alongside Zonder. Syrkin and Shenhar are also co-creators. The executive producers are Dana Eden and Shula Spiegel for Donna and Shula Productions, Alon Aranya for Paper Plane Productions, Julien Leroux for Paper Entertainment, Peter Emerson for Cineflix Studios, and Moshe Zonder, Omri Shenhar, Daniel Syrkin and Eldad Koblenz for Kan 11.

“Tehran” is distributed internationally by Cineflix Rights.