Saltbox TV Isn’t Your Father’s Streaming Service — It’s More Like Your Grandfather’s

A new video-streaming service targeting senior citizens is betting that advertisers will finally wake up to the purchasing power of a demographic Madison Avenue has largely ignored.

On the latest episode of Variety’s “Strictly Business” podcast, Saltbox TV CEO Jerry Goehring explains how his new venture customizes its product to meet the unique needs of a very big but underserved market.

“What we’re discovering is that the advertising agencies we’re talking with are rather excited to explore this market because no one has focused on them,” said Goehring, an award-winning Broadway producer who came up with the idea for Saltbox TV as the pandemic first began in early 2020.

He is targeting the estimated 90 million Americans whose $2.6 trillion in spending power make them the largest and most affluent demographic. Viewers age 55 and older watch an estimated five hours per day.

Saltbox TV offers a mix of classic movies and TV shows along with unscripted original content addressing all sorts of issues related to aging. To tailor the offering to its target audience, the venture partnered with gerontologists who advised on the best colors and fonts to devise a user experience optimized for aging eyes.

“We found out very quickly we had to take all barriers away,” said Goehring, who counts his wife, singer Patty Carver, as one of the venture’s programming options. “We want to make sure their experience is at the top of its game.”

Saltbox TV has been showing in over 5,000 senior communities across the country thanks to partnerships with companies including IN2L, Independa and Synergy Home Care; the streaming service can be accessed for free without requiring a password. Advertising is expected to be added later this year.

