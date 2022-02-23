Peacock Launches ‘True Crime Tuesdays,’ New Content To Stream In March

NBCUniversal’s Peacock has announced “True Crime Tuesdays” — with new, true crime content set to stream on the platform every Tuesday in March.

The collection will feature a slate of Peacock originals including “Perfect World: A Deadly Game,” “Preaching Evil: A Wife On The Run With Warren Jeffs” and “Sins Of The Amish.” Additional content will hail from NBC Entertainment and Oxygen — all adding to Peacock’s growing selection of true crime content, which currently includes “The Murder of Gabby Petito: Truth, Lies and Social Media,” “Aaron Hernandez Uncovered” and more.

“Perfect World: A Deadly Game” will premiere March 8. Produced by Lusid Media, the two-part docuseries follows a group of friends in the world of video games who learn about what appears to be a murder in real-life. They then try to uncover the identity of one of their closest friends, who claims to have killed his family. Executive producers include Zak Weisfeld, Libby Richman and Alex Weresow. Elizabeth Gibson and Adam Linkenhelt are co-executive producers.

“Sins Of The Amish” is a two-part series that examines sexual abuse in the Amish community and a criminal justice system that has failed to protect victims — profiling survivors that have decided to share their stories. From showrunners Daniel Sivan and Mor Loushy, the docuseries is produced by The Content Group. Executive producers include Steve Michaels, Jodi Flynn, James Macnab, Andi Walker Ochoa, Daniel Sivan and Mor Loushy.

“Preaching Evil: A Wife On The Run With Warren Jeffs” is a four-part docuseries that dives into the story of Warren Jeffs, a polygamist and cult leader who was later sentenced to life in prison for sexually abusing underage girls he married. Through the lens of Naomi Jessop (one of Jeffs’ wives), the four episodes follow both Jeffs’ rise to power as president of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and his following convictions. The series is produced by InventTV. Executive producers include Sergio Alfaro, Tiffany Alfaro, Jason Graham, Michael Weinberg, Eric Williams, Jermaine Johnson, Jonathan Steven Green and Vince Dipersio. Jason Fink is a co-executive producer.

Here’s a trailer for “Perfect World: A Deadly Game”: