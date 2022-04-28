Peacock Hits 28 Million Monthly Active U.S. Accounts, 13 Million Paid Subscribers

Peacock ended the first quarter of the year with 28 million monthly active accounts (MAAs) and 13 million paid subscribers, Comcast revealed along with its Q1 earnings results Thursday.

That total is up from the 24.5 million MAAs and 9 million paid subscribers Comcast reported for the streamer’s end of 2021 figures. While revealing this data on the company’s call to discuss its first-quarter financial performance, Comcast chairman-CEO Brian Roberts warned the company does not anticipate this dramatic level of growth quarter-to-quarter for Peacock becoming the norm, as the 4 million paid subscriber additions are largely attributed to Peacock streaming both Super Bowl LVI and the Beijing Winter Olympics during the quarter.

Also in Q1, Peacock debuted splashy titles like “Bel-Air,” its dramatic take on the ’90s classic “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” Jennifer Lopez’s theatrical-and-streaming release “Marry Me,” and “Tiger King” scripted series “Joe vs. Carole.”

Comcast hasn’t revealed an overall sign-ups tally for Peacock since last July, saying the NBCUniversal-owned platform had reached 54 million total sign-ups since its debut in April 2020, and generated more than 20 million monthly active users (MAUs) during the second quarter of 2021. When delivering both its Q3 and Q4 financial results for last year, Comcast declined to offer a total number of signups.

In announcing its Q1 earnings results Thursday, the Philadelphia cable and media giant said its overall revenue increase 14% to slightly more than $31 billion, compared with $27.2 billion in the year-earlier period, with a whopping 46.6% increase in revenue at its NBCU operations due in part to $1.5 billion in cash generated by the Super Bowl and Olympics.

Overall, Comcast reported net income of $3.55 billion in the first quarter, or 78 cents a share, compared with $3.32 billion, or 71 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted for one-time items, earnings came to 86 cents per share.

Last quarter marked the first disclosure of Peacock’s paying customer base since the platform launched, with NBCU revealing Peacock ended 2021 with 9 million paid subscribers. During the Q4 Comcast earnings call on Jan. 27, Roberts said that, at that time, the vast majority of Peacock’s paid users were choosing the platform’s $5 ad-supported tier over the $10 ad-free tier. The Comcast chief said the company “is on the right path to create long-term value” with Peacock’s hybrid advertising-supported and subscription model.

Also during that Q4 discussion, Roberts and NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell revealed resources would start to be reallocated from NBCU’s linear TV platforms to help fund a planned $3 billion content spend for Peacock this year, and are optimistic that annual content budget will rise to $5 billion “over the next couple of years.”