NBCU Reveals Peacock Has 9 Million Paid Subscribers

NBCUniversal revealed streamer Peacock ended 2021 with 9 million paid subscribers during parent company Comcast’s fourth-quarter earnings call Thursday, marking the first time this information has been revealed since the platform launched in April 2020.

Ahead of the call, Comcast reported in its Q4 letter to shareholders that Peacock hit 24.5 million monthly active accounts (MAAs) in Q4.

“Within these 24.5 MAAs are over 9 million paid subscribers approaching $10 in paid ARPU, which includes the advertising,” Brian Roberts, Comcast chairman-CEO, said during the investor call. “And that is without much focus on paid subscriber growth. We have another 7 million highly engaged bundle subscribers from Xfinity and other top distributors who use Peacock every single month and currently receive Peacock Premium and no extra cost.” Roberts says Comcast expects those bundle users to convert to said subscribers.

This is the first significant update we’ve received on Peacock since last July, when Comcast said it had reached 54 million total signups since its debut in April 2020, and generated more than 20 million monthly active users during the second quarter of 2021. When delivering its Q3 results last fall, Comcast declined to offer a total number of signups or MAUs for Peacock, and today it did not reveal an overall signups tally.

Roberts said Thursday the vast majority of Peacock’s paid users choose the platform’s $5 ad-supported tier over the $10 ad-free tier. The Comcast chief says the company “is on the right path to create long-term value” with Peacock’s hybrid free/subscription model.

Comcast, in reporting Q4 earnings Thursday, revealed that Peacock generated $778 million in revenue for the full-year 2021, with an adjusted loss of $1.7 billion. That’s compared with $118 million of revenue and an adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) loss of $663 million in 2020.

Peacock’s growth has been strong enough that Roberts says Comcast is “committed to reallocating resources and increasing investment” in the streamer.

CFO Mike Cavanagh says the company will double content spend for Peacock this year to $3 billion and are optimistic it will rise to $5 billion “over the next couple of years.” NBCU will likely face an EBIDTA loss for the year of $2.5 billion, Cavanagh added.

When asked about NBCUniversal’s current set up of its a good chunk of NBC content running next-day on Hulu rather than Peacock, NBCU CEO Jeff Shell said, “Much of our strong NBC content premieres on Hulu, over time we’d like to bring that back to Peacock,” though he declined to expand on possible plans for a change in that relationship.