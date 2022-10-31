×
Peacock Pacts With Hallmark for Branded Streaming Hub

CHATEAU CHRISTMAS, Merritt Patterson, (aired Oct. 25, 2020). photo: Bettina Strauss / ©Hallmark Channel / Courtesy Everett Collection
Hallmark Entertainment/Courtesy Everett Collection

Just in time for holiday movie binge season, Peacock has cut a deal with Hallmark Media that calls for the NBCUniversal streamer to carry some live linear programming as well as on-demand options for Hallmark’s signature movies.

The deal reflects Peacock’s efforts to broaden its scope under the new regime led by president Kelly Campbell.

“As we continue to make Peacock a premium streaming destination, Hallmark is exactly the type of brand we want to align with,” said Campbell, who is also president of direct-to-consumer for NBCUniversal. “Through this groundbreaking partnership, we’re giving Hallmark viewers a unique viewing experience while continuing to grow our audience, boosting engagement across both brands.”

