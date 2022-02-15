Paramount Plus, Showtime Top 56 Million Subscribers Combined at End of 2021

Paramount Plus and Showtime topped a combined 56 million subscribers by the end of last year, ViacomCBS revealed Tuesday ahead of its fourth-quarter earnings presentation and investor event. That’s up 9.4 million from where it was in the previous quarter.

For comparison, HBO and HBO Max ended 2021 with 73.8 million global subscribers, Disney Plus closed the year with nearly 130 million worldwide, and Netflix reached 221.8 million total in Q4.

The increase in subs was fueled by viewership of Paramount Plus’ “Yellowstone” prequel “1883” and drama “Mayor of Kingstown,” as well as movie “Clifford The Big Red Dog,” and NFL games. It’s also very likely that Paramount Plus got a healthy bump in customers by offering eligible T-Mobile customers a year of free Paramount Plus back in November.

Additionally, ViacomCBS says it increased streaming subscription revenue 84% year-over-year in Q4. Global streaming revenue grew 48% to $1.3 billion, driven primarily by subs and ad sales.

At the end of Q3 of 2021, Paramount Plus (formerly CBS All Access) and Showtime OTT added 4.3 million global subscribers, raising their combined total to nearly 47 million.

ViacomCBS said last February it expects to reach 65-75 million global subscribers between Paramount Plus and Showtime by 2024.

For the ad-supported-streaming side, ViacomCBS’s free platform Pluto TV rose to more than 64 million monthly active users (MAUs) during the fourth quarter, up from 54 million at the end of Q3. Pluto TV grew its revenue by 45% versus the prior year’s comparable quarter.

Today’s event will see ViacomCBS “provide an update on the momentum of Paramount Plus, including its diverse global content lineup and more. Additionally, the company will discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results and provide details on the new reporting segments it has implemented beginning in the first quarter of 2022.”

More to come…