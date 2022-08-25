Nielsen Streaming Top 10: ‘Only Murders’ Enters Rankings Mid-Season 2, ‘Game of Thrones’ Binges Rise Ahead of ‘House of the Dragon’

Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” broke into Nielsen’s Top 10 streaming rankings during the week of July 25- July 31, landing in the No. 10 spot among streaming originals.

“Only Murders” entered the original streaming programs chart (TV series that are specifically produced for and only available via streaming platforms, versus all TV series that are available for streaming) during the week that its sixth episode of Season 2, “Performance Review,” dropped.

The comedy, which at that time consisted of 16 available episodes in total across its first and second seasons, was viewed for 391 million minutes between July 25 and July 31. That gave “Only Murders in the Bulding” the No. 10 spot among streaming originals , which it took by knocking Amazon Prime Video’s “The Boys.”

Looking at Nielsen’s list for acquired programs, shows that are usually library content available via a streaming platform, “Game of Thrones” notably came in at No. 7 due to streams on HBO Max three weeks ahead of the “House of the Dragon” premiere on HBO. (Jumping ahead in time, the prequel series opened to the largest audience in the pay TV channel’s history with its Sunday premiere, drawing in 9.99 million viewers across HBO and HBO Max.)

Moving to the Top 10 streaming programs overall — which includes streaming original series, acquired programs, and movies on streaming — Netflix’s “Virgin River,” “Stranger Things,” and “The Gray Man” all maintained their respective No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 positions, despite experiencing small dips in minutes viewed.

The romantic drama recorded 2.4 billion minutes watched from July 25-July 31, compared to the 2.6 billion it racked up the prior week when its fourth season was released on Netflix.

In its second week at No. 2 following an almost three-month run at the top of the list after the release of Season 4 Vol. 1 in May, “Stranger Things” recorded 1.8 billion minutes watched during the viewing window — a 19% drop in minutes watched from the previous week’s 2.3 billion.

Ryan Gosling’s movie “The Gray Man” landed the following slot with approximately 1.4 billion minutes viewed in its second week of availability.

“Keep Breathing” earned the No. 4 spot with 730 million minutes watched while popular children’s favorite “Cocomelon” sat at No. 5 with 696 million minutes viewed.

According to Nielsen, roughly 44% of Cocomelon’s audience is kids aged 2-1, but the co-viewing aspect (children and adult viewers) also draws in double digit contributions from the 18-34 and 35-49 groups. Additionally, Cocomelon set the mark for multicultural audiences this week with two-thirds of its audience coming from Hispanic, African-American and Asian homes.

“Grey’s Anatomy” occupied the No. 6 slot, recording 656 million minutes viewed far ahead of its Season 19 premiere date in September.

Elsewhere on the chart was “NCIS” (649 million), “The Most Hated Man on the Internet” (546 million), “Purple Hearts” (508 million) and “Sing 2” (471 million).

See Nielsen’s newest Top 10 streaming rankings below, with overall streaming titles for July 25-July 31 first, followed by original streaming titles, acquired titles and then films.