Nielsen Streaming Top 10: ‘Never Have I Ever’ Enters Rankings with Season 3 Release, ‘Virgin River’ Sinks to No. 10

During the Aug. 15-Aug. 21 viewing window, Netflix’s “Never Have I Ever” broke into the Nielsen Streaming Top 10 chart at No. 4. Following the show’s Season 3 premiere, which arrived on the streaming platform on Aug. 12, the series garnered 883 million minutes watched during its first full week of availability.

“Day Shift” quickly leaped ahead of “The Sandman” for the No. 1 spot. After coming in at No. 4 the previous week shortly after its Aug. 12 release, the film charted 957 million minutes viewed.

“The Sandman” dropped to No. 2, receiving 946 minutes viewed in its second full week on the streaming platform. The ranking is a sharp decrease from the previous week’s 1.4 billion minutes watched. However, the series still holds its lead ahead of “Stranger Things” likely thanks to the premiere of the show’s bonus 11th episode, which debuted on Aug. 19.

“Stranger Things” remained in the No. 3 spot, accruing 919 million minutes viewed, while “Virgin River” experienced a dramatic fall to No. 10. After releasing Season 4 in July, the romantic drama was ranked no. 5 during the Aug. 8-Aug. 14 viewing window, recording 934 million minutes watched. Viewing minutes significantly dropped to 629 million during the measured window.

“Untold” also entered the rankings following the release of “Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist.” The documentary detailing Manti Te’o’s meteoric rise and controversial dating scandal premiered on Netflix on Aug. 16 and earned 630 million minutes viewed in its first days of availability.

Elsewhere on the chart was “NCIS” (810), “Locke & Key” (776), “Grey’s Anatomy” (702) and “Bluey” (681).

See Nielsen’s newest Top 10 streaming rankings below, with overall streaming titles for Aug. 15-Aug. 21 first, followed by original streaming titles, acquired titles and then films.