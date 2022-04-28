Nielsen Streaming Top 10: ‘Moon Knight’ Debut Misses ‘Hawkeye’ Target

Disney+’s Oscar Isaac-led “Moon Knight” debuted with its premiere episode watched for 418 million minutes during the Marvel Cinematic Universe show’s first five days of availability, according to Nielsen’s newly released streaming rankings.

For the week of March 28-April 3, “Moon Knight” didn’t make the ratings-currency company’s list of the Top 10 video on demand programs, though it landed at No. 6 for streaming originals. For comparison, “Hawkeye,” Disney+’s most recent Marvel original series, drew 852 million minutes viewed of its first two episodes during the same time span after its Nov. 24 premiere. Both series were given a weekly rollout from Disney+, but it should be noted that while “Hawkeye” had two episodes released on Day 1, while many viewers were home for Thanksgiving, only the first installment of “Moon Knight” was dropped on its premiere day.

“Moon Knight” centers on Steven Grant (Isaac), a mild-mannered gift-shop employee who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life and discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

The finale episode of “Moon Knight” will launch May 4.

In its first full week on Netflix post-March 25 premiere, “Bridgerton” Season 2 was the No. 1 streaming title on the list, drawing 3.2 billion minutes watched.

Also of note is the resurgence of “Encanto.” After the wildly popular November 2021 animated film finally began to fade on the chart, overtaken by Pixar’s “Turning Red,” it made its way back up to No. 2 with 744 million minutes watched during the March 28-April 3 viewing window, perhaps due to the film’s big win in the animated category at the Academy Awards on March 27.

See Nielsen’s Top 10 streaming rankings for the week of March 28-April 3 below, with overall streaming titles first, followed by original streaming series, acquired titles and then films.