Nielsen Streaming Top 10: ‘House of the Dragon’ at No. 6 in First Full Week on HBO Max While ‘Echoes’ Leads the Chart

“House of the Dragon” ranked at No. 6 on the Nielsen Streaming Top 10 chart during the Aug. 22-28 viewing window. That time period was the first full week of availability for the first episode of the “Game of Thrones” prequel on HBO Max, but also included a small portion of the streaming viewership for Episode 2, which debuted on HBO Sunday, Aug. 28 at 9 p.m. ET.

Together, the first two episodes of “House of the Dragon” garnered 741 million minutes viewed that week, more than doubling the prior week’s Nielsen streaming numbers, which only counted up viewership for the first few hours that the “House of the Dragon” premiere was available on HBO Max. (Nielsen cuts off its count for the SVOD weekly rankings on Sunday evenings). But in just that short measurement of time, the series quickly raked in 327 million minutes watched on the streaming service.

It’s important to note these Nielsen-provided numbers only account for streaming viewership, meaning any viewership from people who watched “House of the Dragon” on HBO’s linear channel, or any other platform, is not included in the data.

The series opened to a staggering almost 10 million viewers across all platforms and that viewership count has shown steady growth over recent weeks. As reported exclusively by Variety, in multi-platform viewing, the show is averaging 29 million viewers per episode as of its fifth week.

“Game of Thrones” itself ranked higher on the streaming rankings than “House of the Dragon.” With 73 episodes available to stream, the preceding series took the No. 3 spot on the chart, drawing 909 million minutes of viewing as the launch of “House of the Dragon” creates renewed interest.

On the top of the chart was “Echoes” with 1.1 million minutes viewed in its first full week of availability. This is a solid jump for the Netflix limited series, which made the No. 8 position on the streaming originals chart the previous week, when it had been available for 3 days, and didn’t make the overall chart at all.

Following “Echoes” was “Me Time,” which was watched for an impressive 971 million minutes. The Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg movie is about 100 minutes long — a disadvantage, as the movie has a shorter runtime than most of the series that rank on the Top 10 — and was only available on Netflix for the last three days of the Aug. 22-28 viewing window.

“Stranger Things” ranked as No. 4 for the second week in a row, still managing to put up significant numbers (890 million minutes) in Season 4’s eighth week of full availability. “The Sandman” dropped to No. 7 with 681 million minutes) after enjoying two weeks in the top two positions.

Also of note is that Marvel’s latest entry into television — “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” — failed to make the overall Top 10 during this viewing window, which marked one full week of availability for its premiere episode and two days for Episode 2. The series was watched for 390 million minutes from Aug. 22-28, and did make the streaming originals chart in the No. 8 position.

Elsewhere on the chart was “NCIS” (770 million), “Cocomelon” (677 million), “Bluey” (615 million) and “The Big Bang Theory” (606 million).

See Nielsen’s newest Top 10 streaming rankings below, with overall streaming titles for (TK dates) first, followed by original streaming titles, acquired titles and then films.