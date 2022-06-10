Bron Studios Appoints Web3 Advisor to Navigate NFT and Token Strategies

Canada’s Bron Studios has appointed Haydn Snape, CEO of Dubai’s Decentralised Investment Group (DIG), as a Web3 advisor to the group of companies.

Through Snape’s appointment, Bron will look to maximize its IP and investments in Web3 platforms and opportunities. Snape and his team will lead the company’s foray into the Web3 space with NFT, token and marketplace strategies for Bron IP.

The companies are also partnering on interactive games through DIG’s Miami-based GameFi metaverse company XYZZY.

NFT strategies are being assembled for marketing, sales, project financing and global distribution. Using NFTs, DIG and Bron intend to build creator-driven, direct-to-consumer strategies that engage with communities to create new monetization avenues.

“Bron has been making major strides towards moving into the Web3 space over the last couple of years, with the growth of our Bron Digital unit, supported by Epic Games, currently building out incredible immersive animation and interactive gaming worlds. Haydn’s global knowledge in this new emerging sector will help Bron grow our reach and connectivity to both creators and consumers,” said Gilbert.

DIG is a multinational blockchain technology conglomerate holding company headquartered in Dubai. The outfit seeks out exclusive investment opportunities within the metaverse space and turns them into products aimed at “disrupting the metaverse.”

“The challenge is not reinventing how stories are told, but rather reinventing how audiences engage content,” said Snape. “DIG has demonstrated results of futurizing industries and businesses that understand, embrace and engage the future. This includes developing new financial architecture and interfaces born out of Web3 thinking that includes innovations such as tokens, gamification, metaverse and the like.”

Bron Studios, which is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, produced such films as “Joker,” “Queen & Slim,” “Greyhound” and “Judas and the Black Messiah.”