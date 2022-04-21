Nielsen Streaming Top 10: ‘Bridgerton’ Watched for More Than 2.5 Billion Minutes Over Season 2 Premiere Week

Netflix’s “Bridgerton” was viewed for more than 2.5 billion minutes during the week of its Season 2 debut, according to Nielsen’s newly released streaming Top 10 rankings.

The Chris Van Dusen-created period romance was easily the No. 1 program on streaming for the week of March 21-27 on Nielsen’s charts, even though only its first season was available for the majority of that week, as Season 2 premiered on March 25. Nielsen does not breakdown its streaming data by season, so the 2.5 billion minutes tally counts viewership across all 16 episodes of “Bridgerton” Season 1 and 2 combined.

Netflix’s “The Adam Project” came in a distant second with 1.19 billion minutes viewed during that period. In third was new Netflix competition “Is It Cake?” (1.18 billion minutes), followed by “Turning Red” on Disney+ (977 million minutes) in fourth and Netflix’s “The Last Kingdom” in fifth (976 million minutes).

Rounding out the Top 10 streaming programs overall were “NCIS” on Netflix (752 million minutes), “Encanto” on Disney+ (719 million minutes), “Cocomelon” on Netflix (645 million minutes), “Criminal Minds” on Netflix (635 million minutes) and “Inventing Anna” on Netflix (558 million minutes).

When looking at the list of just original streaming TV series for that week, “Bridgerton” was obviously still at the top, followed by “Is It Cake?,” “The Last Kingdom,” “Inventing Anna,” “Bad Vegan,” “Pieces of Her,” “Ozark,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Human Resources” and “Love is Blind.” Amazon Prime Video comedy “Maisel” was the only non-Netflix title among that group.

Looking at movies on streaming, “The Adam Project” continued to lead the pack, and for acquired SVOD titles it was “NCIS.”

See Nielsen’s streaming rankings lists for the week of March 21-27 below.