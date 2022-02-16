AMC Networks Reaches More Than 9 Million Paid Streaming Subscribers by End of 2021

AMC Networks reported its fourth-quarter 2021 earnings Wednesday, revealing it had reached more than 9 million paid streaming subscribers by the end of 2021. The company also beat Wall Street’s expectations for both its Q4 revenue and profit.

AMC Networks previously said it expected to have 9 million streaming subscribers by the end of 2021, and forecast between 20 million to 25 million paid subscribers across its streaming services by 2025. The company has now hit (and exceeded) that first benchmark and says it’s pacing to achieve the long-term target as well.

That streaming sub tally may seem small compared to AMC Networks’ major streaming competition, like Netflix Disney Plus, HBO Max and Paramount Plus, but it puts it right in line with the 9 million paid customers that NBCUniversal’s streamer Peacock reported it ended 2021 with.

Click here to sign up for Variety‘s free Strictly Business newsletter covering earnings, financial and investment news, and more.

AMC Networks’ lineup of targeted streaming services includes AMC Plus, Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now, ALLBLK and HIDIVE, newly acquired with the purchase of anime content distributor Sentai. Those digital offerings are in addition to the company’s linear channels AMC, BBC America (a joint venture with BBC Studios), IFC, SundanceTV, WE tv and IFC Films.

On Wednesday, AMC Networks reported adjusted diluted EPS of 54 cents on $803.71 million in revenue. Both results exceeded Wall Street analysts’ estimates.

The company saw an operating income of $64 million for the three months ended Dec. 31, down 21.8% from the same quarter last year. With some favorable adjustments, that income figure rose to 102.8 million, down 23% compared to the previous Q4.

For the full year 2021, net revenue reached more than $3 billion, up 9% from 2020 and an all-time record for AMC Networks. Operating income increased 10.7% to $490 million, and with adjustments it rose 6.5% to $816 million.

“2021 was a strong, pivotal year for AMC Networks. We met or exceeded all of our guidance metrics, delivering the highest revenue in our company’s history and full-year U.S. advertising and subscription growth reinforcing the strength of our core business,” interim CEO Matt Blank said in a prepared statement accompanying the financials. “We ended the year with more than nine million paid streaming subscribers, a significant milestone driven by the strength of our streaming brands and the depth of content within each of our offerings, and with our acquisition of global anime content distributor Sentai and the HIDIVE anime streaming service, we deepened our position as the global leader in targeted streaming. Looking ahead, and we’re more confident than ever that we’re pursuing the right strategy for our company, for the audiences we serve, and for our shareholders.”

AMC Networks stock closed Tuesday at $44.66 per share. The regular U.S. stock markets will reopen at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Blank and other AMC Networks executives will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the quarter in greater detail.

More to come…