Indian Box Office Hit ‘Pushpa,’ Starring Allu Arjun, Sets Amazon Streaming Date – Global Bulletin

STREAMING

Telugu-language film “Pushpa: The Rise- Part 1,” starring Allu Arjun, will stream on Amazon Prime Video from Jan. 7. The film will also stream in the Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages. Set in the Seshachalam forests situated in Andhra Pradesh, south India, the film follows truck driver Pushpa Raj (Arjun), who is involved in the smuggling of red sandalwood trees. The film marks the Telugu debut of Malayalam cinema star Fahadh Faasil and also stars Rashmika Mandanna.

Written and directed by Sukumar (“Rangasthalam”) and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film released Dec. 17 and grossed $41 million worldwide. A sequel is due to commence production imminently.

Allu Arjun said: “The moment I read the script, it instantly felt right to me. The story of an underdog rising up the ranks may sound run-of-the-mill, but the way his journey has been rendered in the movie, the multiple layers and nuances added to this character are so unique and unlike any other I have done so far in my career. I am honored to be part of this project and absolutely thrilled that the film will reach audiences worldwide with its release on Prime Video.”

Meanwhile, U.K. distributor All3Media International has launched a single-brand FAST (Free Ad-supported Streaming TV) channel for evergreen U.K. detective show “Midsomer Murders,” now available to consumers across the U.S and Canada on The Roku Channel. All3Media plans to launch the channel on additional digital platforms across North America in the first quarter of 2022. The channel is initially playing episodes starring the original Inspector Barnaby, John Nettles, at the helm of the crime wave.

Produced by Bentley Productions (an All3Media Company) in association with All3Media International, “Midsomer Murders” is seen in over 200 territories globally. North America is a major territory for the series, where it has played on several broadcasters since its creation in 1997.

APPOINTMENT

Global executive search company Indigo Talent has appointed former BBC executive and leading executive coach and career consultant Tracy Forsyth to deliver onboarding coaching. Forsyth is an International Coaching Federation professionally certified coach with 30 years’ experience as a senior leader in the global TV industry, including a stint as BBC Worldwide director of entertainment. She is a board advisor to several companies including Channel 4’s Indie Growth Fund and director of mentoring at Women in Film and TV.

COMPETITION

Singapore-based entertainment firm G.H.Y Culture & Media has launched Wanted, a short video competition intended to identify emerging talent. Prizes on offer include three production contracts worth a combined S$100,000 ($76,000). Entrants are asked to submit a film of no more than three minutes in any language on the theme “Believe” before Jan 21, 2022. Winners will be decided by a combination of jury votes and a tally of likes on Instagram and announced at the end of February. – Patrick Frater