Russo Brothers’ Amazon Multi-Series ‘Citadel’ Starts Production in Italy, Matilda De Angelis Cast as Lead

Production is underway in Italy on the Italian instalment of Prime Video’s global “Citadel” spy thriller franchise, produced by the Russo Brothers, with Matilda De Angelis cast as the lead.

De Angelis, a rising Italian star, made her international breakthrough in Susanne Bier’s “The Undoing,” alongside Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant. She more recently appeared with Liev Schrieber in the Ernest Hemingway adaptation “Across The River and Into The Trees,” directed by Paula Ortiz.

The “Citadel” start-of-production in Italy and casting announcement was made at Rome’s MIA content market during an Amazon Studios panel.

The previously announced Italian leg of the Amazon event series — which has a U.S.-based “mothership” show as well as offshoot instalments in India, Mexico and Italy — is being directed by Arnaldo Catinari (“Suburra: Blood on Rome”) and written by Alessandro Fabbri (“1994,” “The Trial”) who is also the head writer.

Prominent Italian shingle Cattleya, which is part of ITV Studios, and known for standout shows such as “Gomorrah” and upcoming Spaghetti Western series “Django,” is producing the untitled Italian “Citadel” instalment.

Gina Gardini (“Gomorrah,” “ZeroZeroZero”) is the showrunner and serves as executive producer along with Riccardo Tozzi, Marco Chimenz and Giovanni Stabilini for Cattleya.

Besides De Angelis, additional cast members of the Italian “Citadel” show are Lorenzo Cervasio, Maurizio Lombardi, Thekla Reuten, Julia Piaton, Filippo Nigro and Bernhard Schütz.

The Italian installment will be the first local production launched within the “Citadel” franchise, according to a statement from Prime Video. It will drop exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories worldwide at an unspecified date.

“We are very excited that production is underway in Italy on the Italian instalment of the trailblazing Citadel universe,” said James Farrell, who is Amazon Studios’ VP international, in a statement.

“We are also proud to welcome Matilda De Angelis and the entire cast of this amazing project to Prime Video. Working alongside these talents and the Russo Brothers’ AGBO is truly thrilling,” he added.

Nicole Morganti, who is Amazon Studios’ head of Italian originals, noted that she is “thrilled for Italy to lead the charge as the first local original in this visionary franchise from AGBO.”

“Amazon and the ‘Citadel’ franchise have given AGBO a remarkable opportunity to collaborate with top talent from around the world, and Italy is no exception,” said Angela Russo-Otstot, president of creative at AGBO and executive producer.

Said Riccardo Tozzi, founder and president of Cattleya: “The Italian series is a spy story with elements of action, adventure, and fantasy—the genre is simply unprecedented for Italy and for Cattleya. Yet, even with its own creative and stylistic uniqueness, it fits into the fascinating ‘Citadel’ universe. We are happy to have set out on this journey with great partners in Amazon Studios and all the talent involved. ‘Citadel’ is new energy for us and, we believe, for Italian series.”

The series is co-produced by Cattleya’s Riccardo Tozzi, Marco Chimenz, Giovanni Stabilini, Gina Gardini, and Amazon Studios, with AGBO’s Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Ostot, Scott Nemes and David Weil (“Hunters”) overseeing production on the Italian Original and all series within the global Citadel universe. Josh Applebaum, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg serve as executive producers for Midnight Radio on the untitled Italian Original and all series within the global “Citadel” universe.

As previously announced, Priyanka Chopra Jonas (“Quantico”), Richard Madden (“Bodyguard”) and Stanley Tucci (“The Hunger Games” saga) will star in the first-to-launch U.S. series.

Additional local-language “Citadel” productions are also in the works, including a confirmed India series developed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. (“The Family Man”).