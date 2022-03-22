New Prime Video Series ‘Días Mejores’ – Showrunners Adolfo Valor, Cristóbal Garrido’s Take

In their new Spanish series “Días Mejores,” showrunners Adolfo Valor and Cristóbal Garrido explore the difficulties of overcoming the loss of a loved one and the challenges of being left a single parent.

They were inspired by the story of an acquaintance who, after the death of her partner, sought help in a grief therapy group. Hearing about the intense dynamics of the group and the participants’ struggles to move forward, Valor and Garrido concluded that it would make for riveting TV.

“Días Mejores,” which translates to “Better Days,” premieres in the Malaga Festival’s ever more important Pantalla TV sidebar.

The dramedy follows Sara (“Velvet” star Marta Hazas), a mother who suddenly finds herself a widow and unable to comfort her troubled young son. She finds help with a therapy group of very distinct characters who are all struggling with similar personal tragedy, among them a down-and-out rock musician (Erick Elías) forced to take care of the teenage kids he long ago abandoned, a seemingly in-control chief exec (Francesc Orella) desperately trying to keep up a facade, and a lonely young woman (Alba Planas) who wishes to have the child of her lost love.

It became apparent early on that the story had a very strong emotional dimension, says Valor.

“There’s nothing more interesting in fiction than people moving forward, getting ahead and starting a new life,” adds Garrido. “It’s a very bright series. It can’t be a series that you don’t want to watch because it’ll make you suffer. Those people are not well, but there is light, there is hope; it has to be an enjoyable series that comforts you. And one in which you see characters that you like and want to be with. I think that’s the key to the series.”

While all four major characters share similar personal tragedy, they are all dealing with very different conflicts, Garrido notes. Overseeing the group is their therapist, Dr. Laforet (Blanca Portillo).

In developing the 10-part series, Valor says they initially wrote the characters in a very clearly defined manner, but as the story developed, their storylines seemingly took on a life of their own.

“They’re five distinct strangers who come together in this location and then suddenly something happens to them that changes them but they all end up helping each other. That we knew. And we more or less intuited where the journey was headed. But when you sit down to write, the story and characters start to surprise you.” Indeed, as the story progessed, the intertwining stories and interactions between the characters became much more explicit than originally planned.

“That’s the nice thing about watching the series a second time and discovering small details of things that intersect among the characters,” notes director Alejo Flah.

Noting that the series was largely written during lockdown, Flah notes that it reflects “the desire to overcome darkness” and finding a bright path forward.

“I think Adolfo and Cristóbal were in some way connected to what was happening and that helped bring that bright element to the series, which is what you need at this moment.”

The series’ writing team also includes Daniel Martín Serrano, Sara Alquézar and Alba Carballal.

“Días Mejores” is produced by ViacomCBS International Studios and Madrid-based Zeta Studios, the company behind “Elite,” in collaboration with Prime Video.