Netflix Sets ‘Ritmo Salvaje’ Release Date, Shares Video Clip of Greeicy Rendón’s Dance Moves (EXCLUSIVE)

Netflix has confirmed the release date of March 2 for “Ritmo Salvaje,” a banner eight-episode dance drama on its 2022 slate of originals from Colombia headlining Colombian stars Greeicy Rendón and Paulina Dávila.

The U.S. streaming giant has also shared a video clip from “Ritmo Salvaje” director Simón Brand, best known in film circles for his 2008 feature “Paráiso Travel,” but also a consummate double Grammy-nominated director of music videos for Enrique Iglesias, Paulina Rubio, Ricky Martin, Shakira, Thalía, Juanes, Jessica Simpson, Celia Cruz, Chayanne, and, in Europe, Westlife, Steps and Gabrielle.

It shows. In narrative terms, “Ritmo Salvaje” is a classic dance drama, though moving to modern rhythms:

To reggaeton music and the voices of Dawer and Damper, we see actress-singer Rendón show her impressive dance moves as she walks to work in a hair salon from the humble side of Bogotá. She then transitions to a studio setting, ending up leading one side of a dance battle.

“Two groups from opposite worlds walk their own paths until they come face to face in a dance battle where they discover that their dream to stand out and be successful in what makes them passionate is not only born in urban neighbourhoods but high society,” the synopsis runs.

The high style of the music video is something else, however, with settings, costume, and decor awash in vibrant, warm pop-out tropical colors, which will make many viewers inside and outside Colombia wanting more.

“Ritmo Salvaje” is fruit of an output deal between top Colombian broadcast network Caracol Television and Netflix, first signed in 2016 and renewed in 2019, which has given the streamer its recent international hit, “The Queen of Flow,” season 2,. It is produced by Caracol Television for Netflix from an original idea by Juliana Barrera.

Arlen Torres serves as showrunner: Brand is joined by fellow series directors Rafa Martínez and Andrés Beltrán.

Few Netflix 2022 Latin American series promise to be as eye-catching.