HBO and HBO Max Rounded Out 2021 With 73.8 Million Global Subscribers, Beating Forecast

HBO and HBO Max rounded out 2021 with 73.8 million global subscribers, WarnerMedia parent company AT&T revealed in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

The figure exceeds the company’s prior guidance that end-of-year subscribers would fall at the high end of the 70 million to 73 million target.

The filing came just ahead of AT&T chief financial officer Pascal Desroches’ update to shareholders as part of Citi’s AppsEconomy Conference on Wednesday morning Eastern time. Ahead of his appearance, AT&T provided select fourth-quarter subscriber results.

Global HBO Max and HBO subscribers comprise domestic and international HBO Max and HBO subscribers, and excludes free trials, basic and Cinemax subscribers. Domestic HBO Max and HBO subscribers consist of U.S. accounts with access to HBO Max (including wholesale subscribers that may not have signed in) and HBO accounts, and exclude free trials and Cinemax subscribers.

WarnerMedia’s U.S. direct-to-consumer business took a hit in the third quarter of 2021, losing a net 1.8 million HBO and HBO Max customers after its deal with Amazon to carry HBO expired in mid-September. However, an uptick in Latin America markets more than made up the difference: at the end of Q3, there were 69.4 million global HBO Max and HBO subscribers, up 1.9 million sequentially (and up 12.5 million over the past 12 months).

The overseas growth for HBO/HBO Max and subscriber gains for the price-reduced HBO Max ad-supported tier partially offset the estimated loss of 5 million HBO subs through Amazon Prime Channels.

More to come.