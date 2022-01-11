‘Harry and Meghan: Two Troubled Years’ Headlines Blue Ant International Latin American Sales Spree – Global Bulletin

SALES

Blue Ant International has closed several sales deals with linear networks and streaming platforms across Latin America on several key titles, highlighted by package deals with DirecTV and Sky Brazil for 20 one-off Royal Family documentaries including “Harry and Meghan: Two Troubled Years” and several nostalgic looks back at the lives and stories of Diana and Queen Elizabeth II, among others.

DirecTV and DirecTV Go also picked up “Bathsheba,” a two-part documentary about the real-life stories which inspired “The Conjuring” films, in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Uruguay and Mexico.

Other deals included a package of Love Nature documentaries sold to AMC Networks International in Central and South America and “Into the Blue,” an exploration of marine ecosystems, to Globosat in Brazil.

*****

Beyond Rights has closed several international deals for ITN Productions’ two-hour investigative documentary “The Costa Concordia: Why She Sank.” In Europe, the program was sold to TF1 in France, Discovery in Italy, TV2 in Norway, SVT in Sweden, RTL in the Netherlands, VTM in Belgium, Ceska TV in the Czech Republic and WP1 in Poland. While in Australia, the title has been acquired by SBS. Originally commissioned by Channel 5 in the U.K., “The Costa Concordia” provides and evidence-based look at the 2012 sinking of the ship, using first-person testimonies from survivors and rescuers as well as footage from the incident, virtual reconstructions and expert analysis to explain what happened and ways to prevent similar potential disasters in the future.

“The Costa Concordia: Why She Sank” Credit: Beyond Rights

LICENSING

Hong Kong-based content distributor O4 Media has licensed “Legend of the Blue Sea,” a 20-episode Korean drama to Emax Media’s Pakistani streaming platform Urduflix. The series hails from CJ ENM’s Studio Dragon and is a Joseon-era folklore tale about a con-artist and the mermaid who travels across the ocean to find him. It features Korean superstar Gianna Jun (aka Jun Ji-hun) and popular star Lee Min-ho (Apple TV’s upcoming “Pachinko”). In October, 04 Media brokered a similar licensing deal with Urduflix for another CJ ENM show “Mr Queen.” Headed by veteran Asia TV executive Gary Pudney, 04 Media was previously known as Asia Media Distribution (AMD) but was renamed following investment from The O4 Company. – Patrick Frater

APPOINTMENT

Abacus Media Rights has hired Charlie Charalambous as its head of acquisitions, based out of the company’s London offices. Charalambous comes to AMR from UKTV, where he was in charge of acquiring and investing in programming for the broadcasters’ seven linear channels. He also worked across BBC Studios’ global channels and SVOD services and previously worked in programming and acquisitions at Sky. “[Charalambous] has a very wide remit with us at AMR as we continue to build our award-winning portfolio across premium scripted and unscripted content,” said AMR managing director Johnathan Ford of the appointment.