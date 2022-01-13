‘Fresh Meat’ Sells in North America Ahead of 10-Year Anniversary Reunion – Global Bulletin

SALES

Channel 4’s classic series “Fresh Meat,” a still-popular dramatic comedy about student life, will celebrate its ten-year anniversary this weekend with a cast and creators’ reunion in London, and global distributor All3Media has announced several recent sales deal for the program ahead of the event.

Agreements for the series have been closed in the U.S. and Canada on the Roku Channel (AVOD) as well as on Tubi (also U.S. and Canada AVOD) and on Crackle for AVOD in the U.S. The show is also available on Amazon Prime Video in the US.

Created by Jesse Armstrong and Sam Bain for Channel 4 from Objective Media Group, U.K., the series’ six key cast members – Jack Whitehall, Charlotte Ritchie, Zawe Ashton, Joe Thomas, Kimberly Nixon and Greg McHugh – will all return for the reunion. The group will be joined by the creators for an in-person discussion and screening at London’s BFI on Saturday, Jan. 15.

*****

Banijay Rights has closed a first clutch of sales for the new prison drama “Screw,” a Channel 4 series produced by STV Studios which premiered in the U.K. on Jan. 6. The series has been acquired by SVOD platform BritBox in Australia and broadcaster TVNZ in New Zealand. “Screw” comes from BAFTA-nominated writer Rob Williams (“Killing Eve”) and unspools in C-Wing of the Long Marsh men’s prison where higher-ups are looking to replace tenured staff with cost-efficient new hires while established veteran Leigh Henry (Nina Sosanya) fights to hold onto her position.

Screw Credit: Banijay Rights

STREAMING

Viacom18’s Indian AVOD service Voot has entered into a three-year content partnership with on-demand streaming platform Ullu, where 100 Ullu shows will be available to watch on Voot for free from Jan. 14. Titles include “Tandoor,” “Assi Nabbe Pure Sau,” “Panchali,” “Cyanide,” “Peshawar,” “Paper,” “The Bull of Dalal Street,” “Tadap,” and “Pratiksha.”

Viacom 18 is a joint venture of Network 18, the media group controlled by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, and U.S. media conglomerate Viacom.