‘The Placebo Effect’ Producer Franziska An der Gassen Joins Apple TV Plus as Creative Executive for Germany

Award-winning producer Dr. Franziska An der Gassen has has joined streamer Apple TV Plus as a creative executive for Germany, based in Munich and reporting into Jay Hunt, creative director, Europe.

Before joining Apple TV Plus, the veteran producer served at Constantin Film’s Rat Pack Filmproduktion in roles of increasing responsibility, most recently leading on series, feature films and TV movies. While there, she produced “The Placebo Effect” (“Kranke Geschäfte”) for which she won best producer at the German Television Academy Awards in 2021 and was nominated for the Hamburg Producer Award at Filmfest Hamburg.

Throughout her 25-year career, An der Gassen has produced, developed and co-produced more than 50 films and TV series, including “Grumpy Olaf” (“Mein Freund, das Ekel”), “Mary” (“Ihr Name war Maria”), “A Matter of Size” (“Sumo – Eine Frage der Größe”),“Thailand – To Die For” (“Die Diva, Thailand und wir”), “Xmas for Beginners” (“Weihnachten für Einsteiger”), “Francesco” (“Sein Name war Franziskus”), “What Do Women Do in the Morning at Half Past Three?” (Was machen Frauen morgens um halb vier?) and “Frisian for Beginners” (“Ostfriesisch für Anfänger”).

Other notable wins for An der Gassen include the audience award at the Sundance Film Festival for “Fields of Fuel” in 2008 and best film at the Seoul International Drama Awards for “Grumpy Olaf” in 2021.

The executive has also supervised the productions of “Perfume: The Story of a Murderer” (2006) and “Asterix at the Olympic Games” (2008) during an early stint at Constantin. She has had previous roles at C-Films Deutschland, Tellux Film Group, K5 Film/K5 International, Janus TV/Janus Entertainment and Warner Bros.