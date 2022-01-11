Comcast, ViacomCBS Streamer SkyShowtime Taps Monty Sarhan as CEO

Monty Sarhan will be the CEO of SkyShowtime, the Europe-focused streamer revealed by Comcast and ViacomCBS in 2021.

Sarhan joined Comcast Cable in Dec. 2019 as senior VP, content acquisition, where he was responsible for a multi-billion dollar content budget. Previously, Sarhan was executive VP and general manager at MGM’s premium entertainment service Epix and prior to that, had a stint as general counsel and senior VP at WWE. Sarhan is a graduate of the Duke University School of Law.

The executive will be based in London. He will assume his role later this month, following regulatory approval of SkyShowtime, reporting directly to the SkyShowtime board and working alongside the leadership team, which will be announced in due course.

Sky executive VP and CEO Andrea Zappia wrote in an internal memo seen by Variety: “Monty is ideally suited to take the reins of SkyShowtime, drawing upon his extensive experience spanning the entertainment industry, having worked in programming, strategy and distribution at subscription services and across MVPD, video on demand, and direct-to-consumer platforms. Monty joins SkyShowtime from Comcast Cable where he has worked for the past two years as senior vice president of content acquisition overseeing the department’s finance, operations, compliance, and strategy teams and negotiating many of Comcast Cable’s content partnerships. He previously led MGM’s premium television service Epix as executive vice president and general Manager, leading the service to record subscriber growth and launching its direct-to-consumer service. Prior to that, Monty worked at ViacomCBS and was part of the original launch team at Epix, which began as a ViacomCBS joint venture, joining as its head of business affairs.”

Raffaele Annecchino, president and CEO of ViacomCBS Networks International, wrote in another internal memo: “Monty’s career at the forefront of both content and technology, his ability to scale businesses, and his background with both JV partners make him the perfect leader for the business as we bring the very best entertainment, movies, and original series from the ViacomCBS, Sky, and NBCUniversal portfolio of brands to SkyShowtime.”

SkyShowtime will be available in more than 20 European markets in 2022.