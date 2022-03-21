Netflix Signs Cooperation Agreement in Taiwan

Global streaming giant Netflix has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA), a Taiwan government agency that is involved in content funding and promotion.

According to a statement, the two organizations will promote Taiwan’s series, movies, animation and other original content to the international market. delivering international exposure and marketing of high-quality Taiwanese content.

TAICCA was formed in 2019 and in January 2021, launched Taiwan’s International Co-funding Program (TICP) and its Creative Content Development Program (CCDP). The new deal should allow Netflix to tap into both funding schemes.

It also reinforces Taiwan as a hub for Chinese-language production. Netflix does not operate as a streaming platform in mainland China, though has acquired and co-produced selected content in mainland China.

Netflix has enjoyed success with recent film and series content from Taiwan. Highlights include current crime series “Light the Night” as well as “The Magician on the Skywalk,” “Tears on Fire,” “Mother to Be,” “Seqalu: Formosa 1867,” “Gold Leaf,” “Mom Don’t Do That” and the upcoming “Copycat Killer.”

The platform has also been the exclusive streaming partner of “The Falls,” Taiwan’s contender for the foreign-language Oscar, “Man In Love,” “The Soul” and “Little Big Women.” It recently added “American Girl,” which won four awards, including best new director and best new actor at last year’s Golden Horse Film Awards.

“We expect the joint force between TAICCA and Netflix can facilitate solid collaborations between Taiwanese and international creators in the long term, and also increase the visibility of Taiwan’s original content,” said TAICCA CEO Izero Lee.

“The cooperation between Netflix and TAICCA shows our commitment to invest in the local creative industry: through the cooperation with the excellent Taiwanese creative team, we look forward to jointly launching the highest quality Chinese-speaking content for Taiwanese and global audiences,” said Jerry Zhang, content manager of Netflix.