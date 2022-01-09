Jason Monteiro Hired as MD of HBO Max in Southeast Asia

WarnerMedia has hired Jason Monteiro as GM of HBO Max Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan joining the company with immediate effect. He arrives from Shahid, a leading Arabic content streaming platform, and before that Asian regional streamer Iflix.

Based in Singapore, Monteiro will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of WarnerMedia’s direct-to-consumer business, leading content experience, brand, marketing, subscriber management, digital partnerships and data analytics.

The group has not yet set a launch date for HBO Max in Southeast Asia, but currently operates HBO Go as an interim service in eight markets in the region.

WarnerMedia said that Monteiro will oversee HBO Go and the eventual launch of HBO Max in the region, building and leading a team of cross-functional executives to maximize the streamer’s success.

His hiring follows the surprise exit last week from WarnerMedia of Amit Malhotra, an experienced streaming executive who joined from Disney Plus only in June last year.

Sources close to the group explained that Monteiro’s role is not a like-for-like replacement of Malhotra. Malhotra had been HBO Max International’s MD of India, SEA and Korea (INSEAK), a role that is still vacant.

“Jason arrives at HBO Max with a proven track record of building and growing subscription services across Asia and other important global markets,” said Johannes Larcher, head of HBO Max International, to whom Monteiro will temporarily report until a new MD for the broader INSEAK is appointed. “He’s a passionate leader known for building and inspiring high-performing teams, and I’m eager to see his leadership in action as he steps into his new role.”

Monteiro was director of AVOD at Shahid. There, he was responsible for the general management of the streaming platform’s free tier, covering user growth and engagement, overseeing the content catalogue and monetizing through advertising solutions. Prior to Shahid, Monteiro was GM of Indonesia and Malaysia for the now defunct Iflix. He was also the company’s chief marketing officer. He has also held leadership roles at telecommunications companies in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and in Australia and New Zealand.