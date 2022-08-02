×
Los Angeles and Major League Baseball Pay Tribute to Dodgers Announcer Vin Scully: ‘Nobody Better, Ever’

vin scully dead tributes announcer
The sports world and the city of Los Angeles are paying tribute to Vin Scully, the legendary sports announcer that called 67 seasons of Dodgers baseball. Scully died Tuesday at the age of 94, leaving behind a towering legacy as one of the most prominent, skilled and dedicated play-by-play announcers ever.

“We have lost an icon,” said Dodger president and CEO Stan Kasten in a statement announcing Scully’s death. “Vin Scully was one of the greatest voices in all of sports. He was a giant of a man, not only as a broadcaster, but as a humanitarian. He loved people. He loved life. He loved baseball and the Dodgers. And he loved his family.”

The organization shared a second tribute post to Scully, detailing his history with the Dodgers which dated back to the team’s days playing in Brooklyn in the 1950s.

Major League Baseball shared a video of Scully’s final sign-off as a regular sports commentator on Oct. 2, 2016.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti called Scully’s death “the end of a chapter of our city’s history” and deemed the announcer “the Voice of LA.”

“Twin Peaks” co-creator and novelist Mark Frost recalled living close to Dodger Stadium as a kid and falling asleep “each night with his voice in my ear.” He added that he was “proud to call him my friend these last 20 years.”

Dave Stewart, the elite pitcher who netted the 1989 World Series MVP award, called Scully “the standard for broadcasting.”

Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson shared his appreciation for Scully: “He had a voice and a way of storytelling that made you think he was only talking to you.”

KTLA anchor Mark Mester shared a video of Scully joining “KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News” and offering another intonation of “It’s time for Dodger baseball!”

Sports writer and documentary filmmaker Jon Bois stated that there was nobody who’s ever lived who he admired as much as Scully: “I was and am in awe of him.”

NBC Sports Bay Area reporter Alex Pavlovic shared a comment by San Francisco Giants commentator Mike Krukow on Scully’s death: “I figured if he said my name on the radio, I had arrived.”

See more tributes below:

 

