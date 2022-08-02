Los Angeles and Major League Baseball Pay Tribute to Dodgers Announcer Vin Scully: ‘Nobody Better, Ever’

The sports world and the city of Los Angeles are paying tribute to Vin Scully, the legendary sports announcer that called 67 seasons of Dodgers baseball. Scully died Tuesday at the age of 94, leaving behind a towering legacy as one of the most prominent, skilled and dedicated play-by-play announcers ever.

“We have lost an icon,” said Dodger president and CEO Stan Kasten in a statement announcing Scully’s death. “Vin Scully was one of the greatest voices in all of sports. He was a giant of a man, not only as a broadcaster, but as a humanitarian. He loved people. He loved life. He loved baseball and the Dodgers. And he loved his family.”

The organization shared a second tribute post to Scully, detailing his history with the Dodgers which dated back to the team’s days playing in Brooklyn in the 1950s.

There will never be another Vin Scully. You will be forever missed. 🎙💙 pic.twitter.com/WyTmXsati5 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 3, 2022

Major League Baseball shared a video of Scully’s final sign-off as a regular sports commentator on Oct. 2, 2016.

October 2, 2016. Vin Scully signs off for the final time. 💙 pic.twitter.com/R85tgy1bHB — MLB (@MLB) August 3, 2022

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti called Scully’s death “the end of a chapter of our city’s history” and deemed the announcer “the Voice of LA.”

Vin Scully's passing is the end of a chapter of our city's history. He united us, inspired us, and showed us all what it means to serve. Our City Hall will be lit up for you tomorrow Vin, our dear friend, the Voice of LA. Thank you from a grateful and loving city. #vinscully — Eric Garcetti (@ericgarcetti) August 3, 2022

“Twin Peaks” co-creator and novelist Mark Frost recalled living close to Dodger Stadium as a kid and falling asleep “each night with his voice in my ear.” He added that he was “proud to call him my friend these last 20 years.”

I heard his voice more often than my father’s. Lived a mile from Dodger stadium. Fell asleep each night with his voice in my ear. Proud to call him my friend these last 20 years. Night, Vinnie. We’ll never forget you. #VinScully — Mark Frost (@mfrost11) August 3, 2022

Dave Stewart, the elite pitcher who netted the 1989 World Series MVP award, called Scully “the standard for broadcasting.”

Vin Scully, there will never be a voice in baseball like Vinny. He was the standard for broadcasting. As he said it, you could see it, feel it, you were at the park. Vinny loved his family, baseball and the @Dodgers. RIP Vin Scully. My prayers to your family. — Dave “Smoke” Stewart (@Dsmoke34) August 3, 2022

Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson shared his appreciation for Scully: “He had a voice and a way of storytelling that made you think he was only talking to you.”

I’ll always remember his smooth broadcasting style. He had a voice & a way of storytelling that made you think he was only talking to you. His Hall of Fame career is to be admired. Vin was the nicest & sweetest man outside of the booth & was beloved by all of our Dodgers family. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) August 3, 2022

KTLA anchor Mark Mester shared a video of Scully joining “KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News” and offering another intonation of “It’s time for Dodger baseball!”

Sports writer and documentary filmmaker Jon Bois stated that there was nobody who’s ever lived who he admired as much as Scully: “I was and am in awe of him.”

there is no one who’s ever lived who i admired more than vin scully. even well past 80 years of age he would run a one-man broadcast booth every day and he was sharper, funnier, and more endearing than anybody. i was and am in awe of him. love you mr. scully, you were one of one https://t.co/iHNPlTbERn — Jon Bois (@jon_bois) August 3, 2022

NBC Sports Bay Area reporter Alex Pavlovic shared a comment by San Francisco Giants commentator Mike Krukow on Scully’s death: “I figured if he said my name on the radio, I had arrived.”

Mike Krukow talking about Vin Scully, who passed away today: "I loved him. He taught me baseball. It was a goal of mine just to have him say my name on the radio. I figured if he said my name on the radio, I had arrived." — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) August 3, 2022

See more tributes below:

Vin Scully was the voice I grew up on. To me there wasn’t anybody better. All i ever wanted in my career was a game called by him and although that never happened I’m still so happy that I got to listen to the greatest ever. Rest in Dodger Heaven Mr. Scully. — Ricky Romero (@Ricky_Ro24) August 3, 2022

Vin Scully gave West Coast baseball its voice, SoCal summers their soundtrack for generation after generation. As kind and friendly off the air as on. Another piece of #Dodgers rich history is gone. — Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) August 3, 2022

I literally pulled the car over in awe one day in LA because I could not believe that any human being could put anything that perfectly. Rest In Peace Vin Scully. Rest In Peace. — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) August 3, 2022

Growing up in LA, one heard the sound of Vin Scully’s melodious voice echoing from gas stations and portable radios all summer. We had a chat once, and, before an enthralled audience, he was an effortlessly fascinating storyteller. And a proper gent.. RIP, Vin. — Harry Shearer (@theharryshearer) August 3, 2022

Vin Scully, voice of the @Dodgers, has died. He was a true sports storyteller & his #Dodgers career lasted 67 years, the longest tenure of any broadcaster w/a single team in pro sports history. Our deepest condolences to his family. Rest easy, @TheVinScully. You will be missed. pic.twitter.com/wSbMf6NYtX — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) August 3, 2022