Tom Brady Reverses Course on Retirement, Plans to Return to NFL Next Season

Tom Brady is reversing course on his announced retirement, stating that he plans to return to professional football during the upcoming 2022-2032 National Football League season.

It was only as recently as January that Brady revealed his intention to retire from the NFL. Reports that the longtime quarterback would depart the sport had emerged days before Brady’s official statement on the matter. Now, it seems that Brady is doubling back on the prospect.

“These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” Brady wrote in a post on Twitter on Sunday afternoon. “That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business.”

These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG pic.twitter.com/U0yhRKVKVm — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 13, 2022

News of Brady’s short-lived retirement came as somewhat of a surprise. While the 44-year-old quarterback has enjoyed a 22-season career, Brady was still demonstrating high-level play with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since joining the organization in 2020. Brady helped lead the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl win during the 2020-2021 season. After going 13-4 in the most recent regular season, the Buccaneers fell to the Los Angeles Rams in a divisional playoff game on Jan. 23. Brady hasn’t missed a game due to injuries since 2007.

“I feel like I want to play as a championship-level player,” Brady told the Tampa Bay Times in mid-January before announcing his initial retirement. “That’s what I’ve said for a long time. When I’m not able to do that — I said a long time ago when I suck I’ll retire — but what I really meant was when I’m not capable of leading the team to victory, then someone else has to do the job.”

Prior to joining the Buccaneers, Brady played 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, serving as the franchise’s cornerstone across two decades. He has won seven championship titles across ten Super Bowl appearances — an NFL record for a player. He also ranks as the all-time leader in quarterback wins, touchdown passes, combined passing yards and Pro Bowl selections and is considered by many to be the greatest player in the history of professional football.