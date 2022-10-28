Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen File for Divorce After 13 Years of Marriage

After months of social media speculation and rumors, along with recent developments that the pair have hired divorce lawyers, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are filing for divorce.

In a joint announcement posted on both Bündchen and Brady’s social media accounts, the couple revealed their decision to end their marriage. “With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce,” Bündchen posted. Repeating the amicable terms Brady also added, “We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration.”

“Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go though the same thing every day around the world,” Brady wrote. “However we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written.”

Brady, an NFL quarterback with a surefire path toward the NFL Hall of Fame, has been on the verge of retirement for almost a decade now, with Bündchen, the tenured model whose work has been most synonymous with the Victoria’s Secret brand, being a main advocate of him leaving the game to spend more time with his family. The couple have two children together: 12-year-old son Benjamin and nine-year-old daughter Vivian, with Bündchen serving as the stepmother to Brady’s 15-year-old son Jack, who he had with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was the subject of much discourse near the beginning of 2022, when he initially retired from the NFL in February after 22 years in the league and seven Super Bowl championships. He decided to come out of retirement 40 days later in mid-March, and is currently in the middle of the 2022-2023 season with the Buccaneers.

In between Brady’s unretirement and the ongoing NFL season, speculation circled within the NFL world when the quarterback took an 11-day excused absence from the team’s training camp preparation for personal reasons, fueling rumors of marital discord. Following a preseason matchup with the Indianapolis Colts, Brady offered a brief explanation for the absence: “Everyone has different situations they’re dealing with and we all have unique challenges to our lives,” he said. “I’m 45-years old, man. There’s a lot of shit going on, so you just have to try and figure out life the best you can.”

Brady is most known for his 20-year tenure as the signal caller for the New England Patriots, but he signed with the Buccaneers during the 2020 offseason and brought them a championship in his first season with the Florida-based team. The couple own multiple residences in Florida.

The two first met in December of 2006 on a blind date through a mutual friend and married during a small ceremony in February of 2009 in Santa Monica. Outside of their respective work, Brady and Bündchen have engaged in various philanthropic efforts as a couple, including the funding of more than 10 million meals through Feeding America during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic to aid with food insecurity across the United States.