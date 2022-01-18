Rex Chapman to Host Weekly Show at CNN Plus

Former NBA star and social media personality Rex Chapman is the latest media figure to join the growing lineup of hosts at CNN Plus.

Per the WarnerMedia-owned subscription streaming platform, which is set to debut in the first quarter of the year, “Chapman is known for celebrating the highs of college basketball and NBA stardom, rebounding from the lows of opioid addiction and now for his viral social media presence where he shares humor and positivity.”

Chapman’s weekly CNN Plus show isn’t described as a talk show, but rather a program that includes “intimate conversations with athletes, entertainers and everyday heroes as Chapman looks for the silver lining beyond today’s toughest headlines.”

The currently untitled Chapman-hosted show will join the lineup of original series that CNN Plus has set to be available at launch.

Chapman was a basketball legend at the University of Kentucky and a 12-season former NBA star. He has worked as an analyst for Kentucky basketball and NBA TV, and a color commentator for TNT during the NBA playoffs.

Most recently, Chapman was at WarnerMedia-owned cable channel Adult Swim, where he was the host of “Block or Charge,” which was based off of his series of viral tweets. He is also the host of two podcasts, “Charges with Rex Chapman” and “The Rex Chapman Show,” a podcast about the latest news from the NBA.

As Variety reported in December, Anderson Cooper is also slated to host a new show for CNN Plus called “Parental Guidance.” The series will feature Cooper consulting with experts about how to navigate life as a working father, examining everything from sleep schedules to screen time. Cooper will also continue to host his Facebook show “Full Circle,” which will move to the streaming service in 2022. CNN has also announced series led by Chris Wallace, Eva Longoria, Kasie Hunt, Scott Galloway and Poppy Harlow.