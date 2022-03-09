Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions, The Mint Collective Set Three-Year Partnership, Sports Memorabilia Collector Event (EXCLUSIVE)

Football legend Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions and the Mint Collective have agreed to a three-year partnership — which includes a deal to produce original content with a sports memorabilia collectors event set to take place later this month.

This month’s inaugural event, presented by eBay and held in Las Vegas March 25-27, will also include a speaking appearance by Manning and the release of 50 co-branded collectible trading cards. Alongside the Mint Collective, Omaha Productions will develop original series and provide digital coverage of the event — where attendees can meet top collectors/experts, leading sports brands, view rare memorabilia and more.

“The MINT Collective is bringing together people who love collecting and who recognize the great growth the sports memorabilia world has been experiencing,” said Manning in a statement. “The team at Omaha looks forward to working with The MINT Collective to bring sports fans closer to this industry.”

The Mint Collective hails from IMG and Collectable. Vice president of business operations for events at IMG Blake Ulrich also shared the company’s excitement for the new partnership.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with Omaha Productions on The MINT Collective,” stated Ulrich. We know Peyton will bring a unique and thoughtful perspective to this quickly evolving industry while helping us grow the event and platform with a broader sports audience.”

As part of the partnership, Manning will join panelists including Dana White and Lawrence Epstein (UFC), Rich Kleiman (Thirty Five Ventures), Josh Luber (Fanatics Trading Cards), Brent Montgomery (Wheelhouse), Ezra Levine (Collectable), Brittany O’Hagan (Dapper Labs) and Kevin Lenane (PSA) — as well as event partners such as Panini, Beckett, Topps and title sponsor, eBay.