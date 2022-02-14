Hollywood Sign to Read ‘Rams House’ in Honor of Hometown Team’s Super Bowl Win

The Hollywood sign is getting a temporary makeover following last night’s hometown Super Bowl win. Until Wednesday, the sign will read “Rams House” in honor of the Los Angeles team’s victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

The installation is a collaboration between the Rams, the City of Los Angeles, the Hollywood Sign Trust and the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. Mayor Eric Garcetti announced the project — which began its transformation Monday morning — after the game, saying, “This town has the best teams and fans in the world, and we can’t wait to show off our L.A. pride with a display that only Hollywood could deliver. Go Rams.”

The iconic sign will read “Rams House” for the next two days, with its progress being broadcast 24/7 on a livestream.

Sunday’s victory marked the Rams’ second Super Bowl win, and the team’s first since returning to Los Angeles from St. Louis in 2016.

For Bengals and Rams fans alike, the game also didn’t disappoint when it came to trailers, with viewers getting first looks at upcoming films and series including Jordan Peele’s “Nope,” Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming series “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” and the highly anticipated “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” which is coming to theaters on May 6. The broadcast also saw tens of millions of viewers tuning in for advertisements starring celebrities including Scarlet Johansson, Colin Jost, Miley Cyrus, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Idris Elba. “Curb Your Enthusiasm” star Larry David also made his first-ever appearance in a commercial for cryptocurrency exchange FTX.