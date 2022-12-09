Soccer Journalist Grant Wahl Dies at 48 While Covering World Cup in Qatar

Grant Wahl, a celebrated sports journalist and soccer analyst for CBS Sports, died early Saturday morning while covering the World Cup in Qatar. He was 48.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Wahl collapsed in the media tribune during the World Cup Argentina-Netherlands quarterfinal game and was treated by paramedics for 30 minutes before he was taken to the hospital. He was pronounced dead on Saturday morning. The cause of death is unknown.

The U.S. Soccer Federation confirmed Wahl’s death in a statement posted to social media, writing: “The entire U.S. Soccer family is heartbroken to learn that we have lost Grant Wahl. Fans of soccer and journalism of the highest quality knew we could always count on Grant to deliver insightful and entertaining stories about our game, and its major protagonists: teams, players, coaches and the many personalities that make soccer unlike any sport.”

U.S. Soccer Statement On The Passing Of Grant Wahl: pic.twitter.com/CBp1mCK1mQ — U.S. Soccer (@ussoccer) December 10, 2022

Wahl’s wife, Céline Gounder, quote tweeted U.S. Soccer’s post, saying that she is “so thankful for the support of my husband @GrantWahl ‘s soccer family & of so many friends who’ve reached out tonight. I’m in complete shock.”

More to come…