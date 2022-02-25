Formula One Cancels Russian Grand Prix

The Russian Grand Prix has become the latest big ticket sporting event to be canceled in Russia, after the UEFA Champion’s League Final, in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

On Friday, Formula One, the sport’s governing body, revealed that the Russian Grand Prix, due to be held in Sochi on Sept. 25, has been cancelled following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, after a meeting on Thursday.

“The FIA Formula 1 World Championship visits countries all over the world with a positive vision to unite people, bringing nations together,” Formula One tweeted on Friday. “We are watching the developments in

Ukraine with sadness and shock and hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to the present situation. On Thursday evening Formula 1, the FIA, and the teams discussed the position of our sport, and the conclusion is, including the view of all relevant stakeholders, that it is impossible to hold the Russian Grand Prix in the current circumstances.”

A statement on the Russian Grand Prix pic.twitter.com/OZbbu9Z8ip — Formula 1 (@F1) February 25, 2022

The move follows four-time Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel calling for the event to be scrapped on Thursday. “My own opinion is I should not go, I will not go,” Vettel had said. “I think it’s wrong to race in that country. I’m sorry for the people, innocent people who are losing their lives, getting killed for stupid reasons under a very strange and mad leadership.”

Current world champion Max Verstappen was in agreement, adding: “When a country is at war, it is not right to race there.”

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner had said on Thursday: “I can’t see how we can go possibly to Russia in the current climate. It’s an issue for the governing body and the commercial rights holder that are responsible but how much can things change between now and September?”