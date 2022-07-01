Amazon Snags Key Champions League U.K. Rights, Shared With BT, From 2024

Amazon has scored in a big way in the U.K.

The streaming giant, which has been steadily building out its sports offering for years, has secured live U.K. rights to the UEFA Champions League, which it will split with telco giant BT.

The latter has held the exclusive U.K. rights to the premier European football competition for close to a decade. Amazon’s coup comes as BT Sport joins forces with Warner Bros. Discovery to launch a premium sports venture in the U.K. and Ireland later this year — a move that’s still subject to regulatory approval, and could be more palatable by relinquishing some Champions League rights.

Under the new deal, Amazon has secured the rights to exclusively broadcast the Tuesday night top-pick matches, through to the semi-finals, for three seasons from 2024/25. This will amount to roughly 20 games in total. Meanwhile, BT will retain the rest of the rights to the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League.

The streaming giant has said that its batch of matches will always feature an English team “during the group stages, and whether they have qualified, through to the semi-finals.”

The BBC has the rights to broadcast Champions League highlights on Wednesdays.

Alex Green, MD of Prime Video Sport Europe, said: “The addition of UEFA Champions League football is a truly momentous moment for Prime Video in the U.K. Since 2018, we’ve seen millions of Prime members in the UK. enjoy live sport on Prime Video, and it’s that passion and energy that has led us to this exciting next step. We can’t wait to bring fans the headline fixture of European football’s most prestigious competition every Tuesday and we’ll have more details to share about our broadcast in the future.”

Guy-Laurent Epstein, UEFA marketing director, added: “Prime Video is a valued UEFA Champions League media partner in Italy and Germany and we are excited to be extending this relationship to the U.K., another major UEFA club competition market. Amazon has ambitious plans across the global sporting industry and we look forward to the innovative ways in which it will broadcast European club football in the U.K. market.”

In addition to the U.K., Prime Video broadcasts UEFA Champions League football in Germany and Italy. The service also airs Premier League football in the U.K.; Autumn Nations Series rugby union in the U.K. and Ireland; U.S. Open, ATP and WTA Tour tennis in the U.K. and Ireland; Ligue 1 football and Roland-Garros tennis in France; and New Zealand Cricket in India.

From September, Prime Video will broadcast NFL Thursday Night Football in the U.S.