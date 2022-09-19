Williams Sonoma’s Halloween Shop Is a Fall Lover’s Dream

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

As temperatures fall and time races towards the end of September, there are a few signs that Fall is near: it starts feeling a little more right listening to Taylor Swift during your morning commute, hints of Halloween brainstorming have begun trickling into your group chats, and yes…Williams Sonoma’s new Fall catalogue is convincing you to spend all your money.

The brand’s lineup of cozy, warm and overall fall-friendly kitchenware pieces, which always drop at some point before October, never disappoint. They of course have Le Crueset’s famous limited-edition Pumpkin Cocotte but they also have an adorable Peanuts Halloween collection, these more subtle autumnal hand towels and this gorgeous pumpkin loaf pan.

Shop Williams Sonoma’s full Halloween Shop here, and check out the best pieces below:

Le Creuset Pumpkin Cocotte

This special edition of Le Creuset’s famous Cocotte has all the same tried-and-true features of the brand’s year-round cookware, expect it’s shaped like a pumpkin and boasts a deep orange hue that’s perfect for fall. The cast iron is coated with double porcelain enamel distributes heat slowly and evenly ideal for cooking pot roast, braises, soups, stews and casseroles.

Fall Hand Pie Molds

Upgrade your fall baking plans with these adorable pocket-sized pie molds, in festive apple, pumpkin and lattice shapes.

Fall Impression Cutters, Set of 6

Embellish your fall pies with these intricately designed dough cutters, which includes six autumnal shapes: a maple leaf, pumpkin leaf, pumpkin, oak leaf, sunflower, pinecone and a three-leaf design.

Peanuts Halloween the Great Pumpkin Towels

Images of Snoopy and Woodstock from “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” are imprinted on this seasonal twill-woven cotton hand towels, which are machine washable and durable enough for everyday use.

Autumn Super Absorbent Waffle Weave Towels

Go for something more subtle with these waffle weave towels, featuring colorful windowpane checks. They also are tailor designed with handy hanging loops for fast drying and practical storage.

Nordic Ware Botanical Pumpkin Loaf Pan

Lighten up your tablescape at your next seasonal gathering with this gorgeous loaf-shaped baking pan, complete with intricate autumnal designs. A durable cast-aluminum construction promises perfectly even baking.

Pumpkin Chocolate Chunk Quick Bread Mix

You know fall is here when Williams Sonoma restocks their best-selling bread mixes. One of the best is their Pumpkin Chocolate Chunk mix, which pairs spiced pumpkin, dark chocolate and real pumpkin for a deliciously moist loaf.

