The Best ‘White Lotus’ Swimwear You Need for Your Holiday Vacation

A new crew of rich, snobby vacationers makes their introduction in the highly anticipated second season of “The White Lotus,” this time set in a picturesque town on the Sicilian seaside. With the updated resort location and its very stylish visitors is a whole season’s worth of luxe swimsuits from which to pull inspiration.

For the new season, costume designer Alex Bovaird pulled pieces from global luxury houses, local designers and vintage racks. From Daphne’s Pucci bikini top to Harper’s Mavi bikini, here are the best swimsuits featured in the second season of “The White Lotus.”

And if you aren’t in the market for a swimsuit, maybe one of Tanya’s (Jennifer Coolidge) many, many embellished caftans from the first season will catch your eye instead.

Daphne

Pucci Farfalle-print Bikini Top

It only makes sense that Daphne’s suitcase is packed with Pucci. This tankini silhouette is designed with the Italian brand’s unique Farfalle print, in soft green and purple tones perfect for European coastal lounging.

Pucci Farfalle-print Bikini Top $141

4Giveness Monokini

Go bold and playful with this yellow one-piece, featuring a tropical print of seashells and starfish, as well as a plunging V-neck.

4Giveness Monokini $53.10

Harper

Loewe One-Piece

The original Loewe suit that Harper wears to lunch in the first episode of the series is no longer available online, but this black, plunge-neck swimsuit from Dolce & Gabbanna is a comparable dupe — complete with gold hardware on the torso.

Dolce & Gabbana Belted Plunge-Neck Swimsuit $845

Quay Australia Jezabell Sunglasses

These sunnies are great for protecting your eyes from UV rays, but they also double as a stylish way to hide eye rolls when the old college friends you’re having lunch with in Sicily admit that they don’t vote or read the news.

Jezabell Sunglasses $65

Mavi Bikini

Bovaird scoped local Italian designers to infuse extra authenticity into each character’s outfits, opting for this gorgeous Mavi bikini for Aubrey Plaza’s character in one of the later episodes. While this set isn’t the exact set that Harper wears while taking a dip in the ocean, it features the same Sicilian-inspired designs and bold coloring. This watercolor design celebrates the traditional Sicilian puppets that the coastal island region is known for.

Ortigia, Sicilian Bikini Italian Handmade Swimwear $55

Cameron

Etro Graphic Print Short Sleeve Shirt

You might still be reeling from Theo James’ shocking nude scene in the first episode, but his outfits don’t disappoint even when he’s more covered up later on in the series. This stunning set is the perfect match for Cameron: shameless, a little loud and very sexy. The matching graphic print t-shirt and shorts are from the Italian fashion house Etro and are patterned in bold reds, yellows and blues, featuring a seductive tiger front and center.

Etro Graphic Print Short Sleeve Shirt $980

Lucia

Vintage La Perla

It’s only fitting that Simona Tabasco’s Lucia, who plays a local sex worker, wears La Perla. How else can we expect her to seduce Dominic di Grasso, a morose divorcée played by Michael Imperioli, into a threesome? While the exact vintage piece that Lucia wears isn’t available online, this one-piece swimsuit from the Italian luxury brand will do exactly what you need it to.

La Perla One-Piece Swimsuit $151.07