Amazon Is Restocking the Playstation 5 — But It’s by Invitation Only

If you’re looking to get your hands on Sony’s coveted Playstation 5 , then you’ll want to head to Amazon, where both editions of the in-demand console is finally being restocked. The catch? It’s by invitation only, meaning you’ll have to first request access on the online retailer before potentially being able to make a purchase.

The restock includes the PS5 ($499) and Digital Edition ($399). Once you request an invitation, Amazon will email a link for purchase within 72 hours. The process is similar to the virtual line enabled with a Walmart+ membership, which allows customers to shop coveted items hours before everyone else.

Unlike past restocks, the console isn’t bundled with additional items. Instead, both consoles will be sold alone, alongside a DualSense controller, which means customers won’t be pulled into spending more money. Both editions have identical specs save for the PS5’s 4k Blu-ray player, a feature that costs an additional $100 for those looking to play games or watch movies on a physical disc.

If you miss this restock, the mega-retailer can be expected to re-release the devices later in the day at up-marked prices, with future restocks coming to Walmart and Best Buy, too.

Amazon and Walmart aren’t the only online retailers to grant early access as part of their membership programs. GameStop’s restocks have been exclusive to Power Up Rewards Pro members in the past, meaning it might be worth it to invest in a Pro membership for $15 a month to get immediate access. The membership includes perks like a Game Informer subscription, a $5 reward coupons per month and a 10% extra trade credit on games and accessories.

If you’re able to snag a PS5 in time, make sure to check out our roundup of the best video games to play on your new console.

