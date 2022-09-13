Where to Stream All the Emmy Winners (And Losers) Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

The 74th annual Emmy Awards did not disappoint on Monday night, celebrating what felt like a year of particularly refreshing, innovative and polarizing television.

Some network linchpins such as HBO’s “Euphoria” and “Succession” both hit fever pitches in their most recent seasons, earning each of them 25 and 16 nominations, respectively. Others broke through the stereotypical Emmys mold with upset wins, such as ABC’s freshman sitcom “Abbott Elementary,” one of the few network shows to be celebrated at an awards show increasingly dominated by streamers.

Other winners included HBO’s “White Lotus,” which took home the most awards of the night, Netflix’s “Squid Game,” the first non-English language series to compete in the drama category, and Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso,” which took home the win for best comedy. Check out the full list of winners here.

If you haven’t had a chance to binge-watch all the Emmy nominees and winners celebrated on Monday night, don’t worry: All the shows are available to stream on a variety of platforms such as Hulu, HBO Max and Showtime.

Check out the best ways to stream all of the Emmy winners (and losers) below:

Courtesy of HBO Graeme Hunter

Succession

The White Lotus

Euphoria

Barry

Better Call Saul

Curb Your Enthusiasm

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Insecure

Hacks

The Flight Attendant

The Staircase

Station Eleven

Courtesy of Hulu ABC

Abbott Elementary

Atlanta

Dopesick

The Dropout

The Great

Killing Eve

Only Murders in the Building

Pam & Tommy

Under the Banner of Heaven

What We Do in the Shadows

Courtesy of Apple Courtesy of Apple TV+/Erin Simkin

The Morning Show

Severance

Ted Lasso

Courtesy of Amazon Courtesy of Amazon Studios

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Courtesy of Showtime

Yellowjackets

Courtesy of Netflix Everett Collection

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Cheer

Inventing Anna

Ozark

