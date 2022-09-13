Where to Stream All the Emmy Winners (And Losers) Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.
The 74th annual Emmy Awards did not disappoint on Monday night, celebrating what felt like a year of particularly refreshing, innovative and polarizing television.
Some network linchpins such as HBO’s “Euphoria” and “Succession” both hit fever pitches in their most recent seasons, earning each of them 25 and 16 nominations, respectively. Others broke through the stereotypical Emmys mold with upset wins, such as ABC’s freshman sitcom “Abbott Elementary,” one of the few network shows to be celebrated at an awards show increasingly dominated by streamers.
Other winners included HBO’s “White Lotus,” which took home the most awards of the night, Netflix’s “Squid Game,” the first non-English language series to compete in the drama category, and Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso,” which took home the win for best comedy. Check out the full list of winners here.
If you haven’t had a chance to binge-watch all the Emmy nominees and winners celebrated on Monday night, don’t worry: All the shows are available to stream on a variety of platforms such as Hulu, HBO Max and Showtime.
Check out the best ways to stream all of the Emmy winners (and losers) below:
HBO Max
Succession
The White Lotus
Euphoria
Barry
Better Call Saul
Curb Your Enthusiasm
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Insecure
Hacks
The Flight Attendant
The Staircase
Station Eleven
Hulu
Abbott Elementary
Atlanta
Dopesick
The Dropout
The Great
Killing Eve
Only Murders in the Building
Pam & Tommy
Under the Banner of Heaven
What We Do in the Shadows
Apple TV+
The Morning Show
Severance
Ted Lasso
Prime Video
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Showtime
Yellowjackets
Netflix
Squid Game
Stranger Things
Cheer
Inventing Anna
Ozark