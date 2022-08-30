These VIZIO Sound Bars and TVs Will Enhance Your ‘Rings of Power’ Viewing Party

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon Studios’ hotly anticipated “Lord of the Rings” series is one of the streamer’s most ambitious (and reportedly most expensive) projects to date. Although the new fantasy series, based off J.R.R Tolkein’s seminal book series doesn’t come out until Sept. 2, it’s already received rave reviews from critics across the country who have commended its gorgeous cinematography, stunning shots of Middle-Earth and lush storytelling.

That being said, if you plan on watching the new series when it arrives on Prime Video this week, you’ll want to make sure you home theater is outfitted in a way that allows you to take full advantage of the show’s cinematic qualities. Immersive features such as Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision are two ways to enhance your viewing experience from home, adding surround sound and a crystal-clear image quality that will transport you to the Second Age drama more convincingly than ever before.

VIZIO’s brand new line of M-Series sound bars and V-Series Smart TVs are some of the best tech on the market for those looking to upgrade their home entertainment on a budget. The M-Series Elevate 5.1.2 Immersive Sound Bar features Adaptive Height Speakers that automatically rotate up and down to optimize audio performance — forward rotations deliver powerful musical dynamics, while upward rotations allow for strikingly immersive Dolby Atmos and DTS:X soundtracks (in the case of “Rings of Power,” the orchestral score composed by Emmy-winning Bear McCreary). The slim 42-incher also uses 5.1.2 channels for dynamic audio that moves effortlessly throughout any space, coupled with 103dB of output and 13 high-performance speakers.

If you’re more concerned about image quality, then VIZIO’s V-Series 4K HDR Smart TVs, which starts as low as $300, will be of more interest. Available in seven sizes, ranging from 43 inches to 75 inches, the new lineup is one of the best, most affordable options for achieving 4K picture quality. Powered by an IQ Active Processor, you get Full Array LED, Backlight and Active Pixel Tuning, optimizing contrast and brightness at a granular level. This will prove to be particularly beneficial for a show like “Rings of Power,” which makes extensive use of CGI, colorful visuals and lavish costume design. And if you were one of the millions of people left disappointed with the poor lighting throughout the final season of “Game of Thrones,” then you know the importance of good lighting.

“The Rings of Power,” helmed by showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, will recount the forging of the Rings of Power and Sauron’s return to Middle-Earth, with some elements also borrowed from Tolkein’s “The Silmarillion.” Stream “The Rings of Power” on Prime Video on Sept. 2 — but first check out VIZIO’s brand new lineup of sound bars and 4K Smart TVs to get the most out of the experience.

