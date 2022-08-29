How to Watch the 2022 U.S. Open Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

The 2022 U.S. Open officially kicks off Monday Aug. 29 at Flushing Meadows in New York. Considering the action we saw at Wimbledon just last month, we can expect even more headline-making plays throughout the tennis season’s biggest event of the year.

Eyes will be on Serena Williams who will make her very last public outing on the tennis court this week after announcing her decision to retire from the sport earlier this month. On the men’s side, Rafael Nadel will be seeking his 23rd Grand Slam title, becoming one of the biggest names to look out for this season in Djokovic and Federer’s absence. Eyes will also be on defending champions Emma Raducanu and Daniil Medvedev who saw a stunning tournament of upsets last year.

The 2022 tournament runs from Aug. 29 through Sept. 11, with the women’s single finals set to take place on Sept. 10 and the men’s singles finals on Sept. 11.

While tickets are still available to purchase online starting at $150, there are plenty of ways to watch the action online if you can’t make it to any of the matches in person. The best way to stream the 2022 U.S Open online is on Sling TV, whose Orange Package includes live sports coverage on ESPN and ESPN2 for only $35 a month. Plus, the streamer is currently offering half off for their first month, meaning you get access to live sports such as the U.S. Open in addition to 30 more channels for only $17.50/month.

In addition to ESPN, Sling’s Orange Package includes cable channels such as CNN, TBS, The Food Network, HGTV, BBC and Comedy Central. For a more comprehensive plan, you can also go for their Blue and Orange Plan (only $25/month with their limited time deal), which adds on channels such as the NFL Network, E!, FX, MSNBC and dozens more.

Stream the 2022 U.S. Open below:

Buy Now: $17.50/Month Buy It