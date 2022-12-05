The Macallan Launches M Collection With Surprise James Blake Performance at Art Basel

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

The Macallan has officially launched their highly anticipated M Collection, a new lineup of limited-edition single malt whiskies. And where is more fitting to celebrate the luxe bottles, beloved by elite Hollywood circles, than at Art Basel Miami — where celebrities, art, design and booze reign supreme?

On Dec. 2, The Macallan unveiled the new collection at Miami’s Bass Museum of Art, where notable attendees such as James Blake, Hannah Bronfman and Rhuigi Villaseñor enjoyed an immersive, private celebration on the lawn of the museum that featured a Double Spey Cast copper light installation as an homage to the distinct colors achieved in the Scottish distillery.

“We wanted to launch at Art Basel because it’s one of the biggest platforms of art in the world, and it’s not just art focused in one discipline,” Jaume Ferras, global creative director for The Macallan, tells Variety. “I think what Art Basel does extremely well is to have multiple dimensions of art. We like that because we’re not just one dimensional with art, we have lots of different artistic approaches. Sometimes it’s about helping the next generation of artists, sometimes you work with more established artists, but we always want to have film, photography, illustration, art design and artistic painting.”

“Music is a new one that we’re touching,” Ferras adds. To close out the night, Blake put on an arena-worthy performance outside of the museum, whose facade was backlit by AI projection mapping that chronicled the history of The Macallan. The highlight of the concert was a surprise duet performance to “Before” by the New York City Ballet, an arts institution that has been long supported by The Macallan.

Courtesy of M Booth

JACKIE LEE

Courtesy of M Booth

JACKIE LEE

While the earlier releases are available on retailers such as Wine.com and Drizly for upwards of $6,000 apiece, the new M Collection bottles are only available for purchase in both domestic and travel retail markets including The Macallan Estate, The Macallan Airport Boutiques, select luxury hotels, bars and premium retailers.

If you can’t make it to one of their select retailers, shop earlier M Collection editions below. Look through more of the best Macallan whiskies to drink this year here.

The Macallan M Single Malt Scotch Whisky $6,154.99 Buy Now