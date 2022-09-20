Yes, Chef: These Two Items Are All You Need for The Perfect Carmy Costume

Jeremy Allen White became the face of the unofficial “Sexy Chef” movement with his role as the intense, disgruntled and very charming prodigal chef Carmy Berzatto in FX’s buzzy new series “The Bear” this year.

With his skin-tight white tees, perfectly disheveled curly hair and lake-blue eyes (not to mention his expert handling of meat), it was hard to watch the show without romanticizing, at least a little bit, the grueling work that goes into running a restaurant — even when it’s a hole-in-the-wall sandwich deli on the brink of going bankrupt.

The show is nothing short of a chaotic mess — clanking pots, shouting directives, forehead sweat, stovetop burns. But you might be able to convince me to work in the back of the house for a day if I’m joined by Carmy (not to mention the calming presence offered by Ayo Edibiri’s Sydney). Yes, chef!

In fact, Carmy’s look has become so coveted that the products his hairstylist used on his hair for the show have become bestsellers online.

But as we head into Halloween, there’s no better time to transform yourself into the beloved Chicago chefs of “The Bear.” Below, check out everything you need for a Carmy-inspired costume.

Dark Blue Apron

You won’t be let into the kitchen of The Original Beef of Chicagoland without a dark blue apron.

Uncommon Threads mens Adjustable 3 Pocket Restaurant Bib Apron, Navy, One Size US

White Tee

The flattering white tee that White wears in “The Bear” are from Merz B. Schwanen, these Amazon dupes do the trick for a fraction for the cost.

Amazon Essentials Men's Slim-Fit Short-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt, Pack of 2, White, Large

Clogs

You aren’t a real chef if you don’t own a pair of clogs. Any restaurant worker will tell you that these white Birks are some of the best.

Birkenstock Tokio Super Grip Natural Leather White Size EU 40 / US L9 M7 Regular