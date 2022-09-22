‘Squid Game’ Is the Most Searched Halloween Costume for Second Year in a Row

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

The Emmy-winning Netflix series “Squid Game” is set be the most popular TV-inspired Halloween for the second year in a row.

According to data collected by CasinoTop10, Squid Game costumes outnumbered Google searches for any other film and TV character costumes, beating out other popular costume inspo such as Harley Quinn, Cruella, Spiderman, the Joker and more.

In the ultra-popular series, hundreds of debt-ridden people sign up to compete in order to win a life-changing cash prize. The Korean thriller was the streamer’s most-watched original series upon its release last September, also becoming the first non-English language series to earn an Emmy nomination (and win) in the category for best drama.

So, if you want to jump on the bandwagon: check out everything you’ll need for a “Squid Game” costume below:

The matching green track suits are one of the most distinct parts of the series, worn by the players as they take part in nostalgic games from childhood, including Red Light, Green Light and Tug of War. Counter to them are the the mysterious guards, clad in red jumpsuits and eerie fencing masks, each wielding the power to set the rules and enact fatal punishments for the unfortunate losers.

The prominent red jumpsuits, similar to those featured in Netflix’s “Money Heist,” have become particularly buzzy online, spurring hundreds of memes and Tik-Toks about ways to recreate the look.

Costume manufacturers were fast to jump on the show’s popularity, with dozens of options made available immediately upon its release.

Squid Game Green Track Suit

After signing up for the competition, players find themselves woken up in a remote warehouse, all donning matching green-and-white tracksuits. Each player is assigned a number, as denoted on their jackets. This set is already a best-seller on Amazon, featuring the number 067 for fan-favorite character Kang Sae-byeok. Alternatives don the numbers of Players 001 (Oh Il-nam), 218 (Cho Sang-woo), 240 (Ji-yeong), and 456 (Seong Gi-hun).

Red Guard Jumpsuits

For a more villainous costume, go as the masked guards, responsible for explaining the rules of each game and bringing losers to their deaths. This best-selling set includes the white circle, square or triangle on the chest as seen in the show.

Red Guard Mask

Your Red Guard costume won’t be complete without their black fencing mask, which they wear at all times to hide their identities. This one is made out of a durable resin material and printed with a white triangle.

Red Light, Green Light Doll Outfit

Pair this orange flared dress with a yellow t-shirt (or peter pan collared polo) underneath to recreate the Red Light, Green Light doll from the competition’s first game. Finish up the look with knee-high socks and mary jane flats to achieve her deceiving facade of innocence before going in for the kill.

Additional costume opportunities are not limed to the above, you can always dress up in a simple mask for the look of the Front Man or slip on the golden lion look.

