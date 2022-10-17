The Most Coveted Deals From Saks Fifth Avenue’s Huge Fall Sale: From Le Creuset to Staud

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Some of the most coveted brands are up to 70% off right now on Saks Fifth Avenue’s website — as the holiday shopping craze sets in, you’ll want to jump on these rare limited-time deals before they go.

From bestselling cookware such as Le Creuset’s Dutch Oven and Staub Dish Sets to luxe apparel such as Staud and L’Agence, here are the best designer deals to shop right now.

Check out Saks’ entire sale here, and our highlights below:

Staub 3-Piece Ceramic Mixed Baking Dish Set (25% Off)

Courtesy of Saks

Available in three bold hues, this handy dish set includes three different shapes based on your baking needs: a 9-inch pie dish, 11-inch oval baker and a 13-by-9-inch rectangular dish. After making anything from pies and tarts to vegetable roasts and casseroles, you can serve directly to the table in the elegant, enamel-glazed dishes.

Staub 3-Piece Ceramic Mixed Baking Dish Set $169.99 $129.99 Buy It

Le Creuset Dutch Oven (35% Off)

Courtesy of Saks

Le Creuset’s famous Dutch Oven is down to only $250 with this rare, limited-time deal. The classic cookware piece — perfect for slow-cooking, braising, baking and frying — boasts exceptional heat retention and distribution. Finished in a gorgeous Cerise red, it also makes the perfect companion to the brand’s 5-Piece Utensil & Stoneware Crock Set.

Le Creuset 5.25-Quart Deep Round Dutch Oven $380 $250 Buy It

Johnny Was 5-Piece Silk Face Mask (75% Off)

Courtesy of Saks

It’s almost time to restock your face masks ahead of winter Covid surges. These boho-sleek designs from Johnny Was are made entirely from silk and feature colorful floral designs. Looking for even more protection? Check out these Hollywood-loved KN95 masks and at-home antigen test kits.

Johnny Was Five-Piece Silk Face Mask $40 $9.91 Buy It

Staud Frankie Ruched Leather Mules (70% Off)

Courtesy of Saks

Mules are an elegant and effortless touch to complete any look for a refined evening. These leather ones from Staud, featuring ruched straps and offered in three different pastel hues, are unique enough to make a statement while versatile enough to go with almost anything in your closet.

Staud Frankie Ruched Leather Mules $325 $100.75 Buy It

Frame Le Ocean Platform Leather Sandals (70% Off)

Courtesy of Saks

Add some inches with these boho-chic flip-flops. This modern take on the sandal features a lightweight foam sole and sleek waterfall heel.

Frame Le Ocean Platform Leather Sandals $298 $92.37 Buy It

Collection Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater (30% Off)

Courtesy of Saks

Perfect for fall layers or wearing on its own, this classic turtleneck sweater is a staple you need in your closet to stay warm as we head into colder months. There’s no good reason to cheap out on this seasonal essential: you won’t regret going for this luxe pullover, exclusively available at Sak’s, crafted from worsted cashmere.

Collections Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater $265 $185.50 Buy It

Mac Step Bright Up Skinfinish Palette (25% Off)

Courtesy of Saks

This limited-edition magic highlighter palette features a trio of prismatic shades, made out of a liquid powder that is designed to sculpt and highlight the face. Plus, an Extra Dimension Skinfinish adds a natural glow.

Mac Step Bright Up Skinfinish Palette $39.50 $29.63 Buy It

Rebecca Minkoff Megan Leather Tote (30% Off)

Courtesy of Saks

Carry everything you need for a productive workday with this sophisticated leather tote from Rebecca Minkoff, complete with shoulder straps, a signature buckle clasp and light gold hardware.

Rebecca Minkoff Megan Leather Tote $198 $138.60 Buy It

Honey-Can-Do 48-Ornament Storage Box

Courtesy of Saks

Don’t break another ornament ever again with this genius ornament storage box. Make quick out of packing up your Christmas tree thanks to the 48 individual cubes in this storage box to efficiently load and organize delicate ornaments.

Honey-Can-Do 48-Ornament Storage Box $34.99 $17.50 Buy It

L’Agence Jodie Silk Slip Dress (64% Off)

Courtesy of Saks

This elegant slip dress falls effortlessly over the body for a flattering silhouette, designed with a subtle V-neck, adjustable spaghetti straps and a square back.

L'Agence Jodie Silk Slip Dress $495 $178.95 Buy It

Le Creuset 4-Piece Stoneware Mug Set (20% Off)

Courtesy of Saks

Choose between light teal, flaming red and a soft lavender for these stoneware mugs, made with the brand’s signature durable, exterior animal sure to last years.

Le Creuset 4-Piece Stoneware Mug Set $96 $76 Buy It

Re/done 90s Comfy High-Rise Jeans (30% Off)

Courtesy of Saks

No one does baggy boyfriend jeans better than Re/done, known for their waist-hugging upcycled jeans. This light-wash, slightly distressed pair features a 90’s-inspired silhouette with five-pocket styling and a hidden button fly.