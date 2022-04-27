Reese Witherspoon’s Book Club and Havenly Team Up for Dreamy Home Decor Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Reese’s Book Club has teamed up with Havenly for yet another dreamy decor collection, filled with pieces specifically designed to perfect your reading nook.

The collection is the first to launch since Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine announced a multi-year partnership with the interior design platform last year. Anyone familiar with the actor and producer’s minimalist approach to interior design, which she isn’t shy about sharing through candid shots on her Instagram, won’t be surprised by the chic furniture and pastel-hued accoutrements that make up the collection.

The more than 100 decor items span rugs, side tables, bookcases, standing lamps and throw blankets, ranging in price from $50 – $1,120. The versatile capsule is an extension of the brand’s first Reading Room activation they released last year, which served as an introduction to the brands’ shared vision.

Check out the entire Reese’s Book Club x Havenly collection here, and shop through the best pieces below:

Hannah Swivel Chair

Courtesy of Havenly

Outfitted in a creamy white upholstery and featuring a sleek, curved silhouette, the Hannah Chair calls to mind the luxe interior design in Renata’s coastal Monterey abode in “Big Little Lies.” With a deep seat and high arms, it’s the perfect chair to cozy up in for hours with a good book.

BUY NOW: $912 Buy It

Annotate Floor Lamp

Courtesy of Havenly

Ambient lighting is essential for any reading room, and even better if it doubles as a stylish decor piece that doesn’t take up up too much floor space. This standing lamp can be tucked away behind any couch or chair, with adjustable legs to direct the light wherever you need it.

BUY NOW: $150 Buy It

Herringbone Throw

Courtesy of Havenly

This classic herringbone throw blanket warms up any room, its neutral grays and egg-shell whites serving as a great way to temper bolder statement pieces like the velvet Reading Room chair.

BUY NOW: $39 Buy It

Deckled Lamp

Courtesy of Havenly

Unlock your coastal cottage style with this deckled lamp, complete with a natural woven base and light-filtering linen shade that offers an instant design upgrade to any space.

BUY NOW: $220 Buy It

Table of Contents Side Table

Courtesy of Havenly

From books and reading glasses, to mugs and tsotchkes, let this minimalist reading table serve as a catch-all for your reading creatures — because the best reading nooks feel lovingly lived in.

BUY NOW: $165 Buy It