Quinta Brunson’s Makeup Artist Breaks Down Her Copper-Tone Emmys Look

Although we don’t yet know the exact number of statuettes Quinta Brunson will take home on Monday night, the three-time nominee has already made a splash at the 74th Emmy Awards, walking out in a stunning copper dress and shimmering eye makeup.

Given her catapult into fame since her freshman sitcom “Abbott Elementary” hit ABC last year — for which she has become the first Black woman to receive three Emmy comedy noms — Brunson knew she had to look like a star at this year’s ceremony.

To help with her red carpet glam was makeup artist Renée Loiz, who has worked with Brunson for close to two years. “We knew to make her eyes a big focal point of her look — she has those big, beautiful eyes,” Loiz told Variety, adding that they opted to cover Brunson’s lids in a gold-ish copper to match her glimmering dress.

Aside from bold eyes and neutral lips (thanks to Westman Atelier’s Liquid Lip Balm in Garconne, which “matches Brunson’s lips perfectly”), Loiz says that skincare prep is the hidden step that makes or beaks any red carpet makeup look.

“Her skin prep is key,” Loiz says. “The reason why we don’t do heavy, heavy makeup or heavy foundation is because her skin is flawless. I mean, it’s immaculate so I don’t want to clog her pores or anything like that.”

Her go-to products? The Olay Retinol24 Collection and the Révolve Contouring Massage Roller. “It pushes out any lymphatic drainage, any puffiness under the eyes. I definitely see a difference which is why I use it all the time.”

Below, check out more of the products Loiz used to achieve Brunson’s stunning red carpet glam:

“Her prep will actually start the night before with the Olay Retinol24 Collection that she’s been using — that will just help prep her skin and help her be ready for the next day.

And then on the day of, I’ll clean her face with Olay Cleansing Cloths, this is how I start her prep all the time. I like to clean her face just to make sure I have a clean canvas, nothing on there from the night before. Then I’ll spray it with a priming spray from Youth Foria.”

“I also do the facial massage contouring. First of all, that relaxes her and I get under the cheekbones, the eyes, the neck — just like giving her like a full massage on the face to calm the nerves.

The one I use is the Révolve Contouring Massage Roller. It has two rollers on one end and on the other end it has a really small roller that I use under the eyes. With the first one, because it’s two, it really goes underneath the jaw and underneath the cheekbones. You have your moisturizer on so that it will help penetrate whatever you’re putting on your skin, and then you’re literally just pushing it in and it’s sculpting.”

“Because her skin is flawless, this foundation is perfectly dewy, natural and just lets her skin really shine through. And then for her cheeks, I mix two products from Western Atelier: the Baby Cheeks Blush Stick in Bichette and Lit Up Highlight Stick in Brûlée. So that’s to give her a sun-kissed glow on her cheeks.”

“Her dress is going to be a copper color, which is going to look absolutely stunning on her skin tone. So the focus on her eyes is a gold-ish copper color which will be all over her lids, from Westman Atelier in Champagne. I’m going to use my ring finger and just tap that on. And that’ll achieve the wet look that I want without it disrupting the copper color underneath at all. It’ll be kind of sheer but it’ll give that that wet look.

I’ll finish off her eyes by lining them with liquid liner from Juvia’s Place and Kasha faux lashes to just really define her lashes.”

“For her lips, I definitely want to keep them neutral because her eyes are going to be the focus. We’ll keep them bare with Mented Cosmetics Lip Liner in Bare, which is perfect for her lip color. And then the Westman Atelier Squeaky Clean Liquid Lip Balm in Garconne which is kind of a soft plum color, the same colors as her lips so it’ll be pretty neutral and soft on her lips.”

